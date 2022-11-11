"You deserve it" - Chelsea star sends message to James Maddison after World Cup call-up

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana has sent a congratulatory message to former teammate James Maddison after he was included in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Re-tweeting Maddison’s post, Fofana said that the Englishman’s FIFA World Cup selection was thoroughly deserved.

England coach Gareth Southgate released his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday (November 10). Maddison, who has been Leicester City’s player of the season, has been named in his selection. Ecstatic with the call-up, Maddison took to Twitter, revealing it was a dream come true for him.

James Maddison @Madders10 Dreams really do come true 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It hasn’t sunk in… I’m going to The World CupDreams really do come true🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It hasn’t sunk in… I’m going to The World Cup😭 Dreams really do come true😢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 https://t.co/DeKTECv3XT

Chelsea center-back Fofana, who spent a couple of seasons with Maddison at Leicester, reacted to Maddison’s tweet, saying (via Twitter):

“I'm very very happy for you my brother you deserve it so much ❤️”

Maddison has featured in 12 Premier League games for the Foxes in the 2022-23 season, scoring six times and claiming four assists. Fofana, who will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury, has struggled to find his footing at Chelsea this season. With his season disrupted by injuries, the Frenchman has only made six appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

Chelsea face tough Newcastle United test in final Premier League fixture before 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Blues have not been at their best this season. They struggled to get going under Thomas Tuchel, which eventually led to his premature dismissal. Graham Potter enjoyed an impressive start after taking over from Tuchel in mid-September, but the nine-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Since the 4-1 defeat to the Seagulls on October 29, Chelsea have won only once in three matches, losing their last two domestic matches to Arsenal and Manchester City. On Saturday (November 12), the Pensioners are set to go up against an in-form Newcastle United side away from home. Getting a positive result could turn out to be rather difficult.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK The Chelsea players missing the World Cup. The Chelsea players missing the World Cup. 😞 https://t.co/q4G7ysAsuV

Newcastle, third in the Premier League standings, currently have a six-point lead over seventh-placed Chelsea. Potter’s men have scored 17 times while conceding 16. The Magpies, on the other hand, have not only scored more but have also been very economical. They have scored 28 times in 14 games and conceded 11.

Potter’s side are in dire need of inspiration if they want a positive result in their final match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will be interesting to see if their big guns step up to the plate and help their team go into the break on a high.

