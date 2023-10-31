"You deserve much more" – Erling Haaland's agent breaks silence after client loses 2023 Ballon d'Or race to Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta did insist that she is proud of her client after the Manchester City attacker finished second behind Lionel Messi in the 2023 Ballon d'Or vote.

Haaland, 23, lost his first real opportunity to lift his maiden Ballon d'Or trophy in an award ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday (October 30). However, he was recognised for his achievements with the Gerd Muller Trophy for being the best goalscorer.

Upon picking up the award, the towering striker said (h/t BBC):

"I want to thank Manchester City. I also want to thank my family and all the people around me for making me who I am today."

After the end of the event, Pimenta broke her silence on her client's second-placed Ballon d'Or finish. She said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"We are so proud of you... and you deserve much more."

Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for an initial sum of £51 million in 2022, netted a record-breaking 36 goals in just 35 league games last season. He hit 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions as his side marched on to win a famed treble.

Apart from being the Premier League and the Champions League top goal-scorer, the ex-Molde man also laid out nine assists during the last campaign.

So far this season, the Bryne FK youth product has helped Manchester City lift the UEFA Super Cup. He has also maintained his fine run of form, registering 13 goals and three assists in 15 overall matches.

Lionel Messi backs Erling Haaland to lift the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in the future

Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award earlier this Monday. He was handed the trophy after guiding his country to FIFA World Cup victory last year and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title.

Speaking during the event, Messi backed his closest competitor to one day win the much-coveted award. He elaborated (h/t The Standard):

"Haaland and Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or one day. Erling deserved it very much too, he has won Premier League, Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I'm sure in the next years you will win it."

While Haaland finished just behind Messi, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe ended in third place in the 2023 edition of France Football's special award. Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri finished fourth and fifth respectively for their roles in last campaign's treble.