"You deserve x1000" - Kylian Mbappe sends message to France teammate Ousmane Dembele for winning 2025 Ballon d'Or 

By Bhargav
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:06 GMT
Ousmane Dembele (left) and Kylian Mbappe - Both pics GETTY
Ousmane Dembele (left) and Kylian Mbappe - Both pics GETTY

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe congratulated his France teammate Ousmane Dembele for winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or award in Paris on Monday (September 22). Dembele, 28, beat his closest challenger Lamine Yamal to bag the prestigious honour.

Ad

The French winger had emerged as one of the strongest contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or after playing a key role in Paris Saint-Germain's historic quadruple-winning 2024-25 campaign. Dembele contributed over 50 goal contributions (36 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games as PSG also reached the FIFA Club World Cup final, losing (3-0) to Chelsea.

Mbappe himself had a historic debut campaign with Madrid, but failure to win any major titles meant he wasn't the strongest of contenders for the Ballon d'Or. Nevertheless, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner expressed his pride at seeing Dembele's win

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As tweeted by Madrid Zone, Kylian Mbappe had written on his Instagram story (as translated from French):

“Ousmane Dembele. It's the emotions my brother! You deserve x1000."
Ad

Dembele joins Karim Benzema (2022) as the second Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or this century.

What Kylian Mbappe's teammate Ousmane Dembele said after winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe&#039;s teammate, Ousmane Dembele, won the 2025 Ballon d&#039;Or.
Kylian Mbappe's teammate, Ousmane Dembele, won the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Ousmane Dembele was understandably thrilled to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, beating out strong contenders like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe.

Ad

Having arrived at PSG in the summer of 2023 from Barcelona, Dembele lived up to expectations in a brilliant 2024-25 campaign as his side also won their maiden UEFA Champions League.

"What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG," Dembele said (as per the BBC). "I feel a bit of stress. It's not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional."
Ad

He also thanked his club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, teammates, coaching and support staff:

"I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023. It's an incredible family. The president Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) is like a father to me. I also want to thank all the staff and the coach, who have been exceptional with me - he too is like a father - and all my teammates.
Ad
"We have practically won everything together. You supported me in the good and the difficult times. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively."

The injured winger is currently out of action and missed his side's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat at Marseille on the night he won the Ballon d'Or, ending their perfect start to the season.

About the author
Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications