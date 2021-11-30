"You are so deserving of everything" - Ronaldinho reacts to PSG superstar Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi claimed his seventh Ballon d'Or award last night, beating off competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Jorginho.

Former Barcelona and PSG superstar Ronaldinho reacted to his former colleague's triumph at the awards gala last night.

The Brazilian took to social media to congratulate Lionel Messi for winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, adding that it was a well-deserved one for the PSG star.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho @10Ronaldinho Meus parabéns Leo Messi!!! É uma alegria mt grande te ver com mais uma bola de ouro, vc é mt merecedor de td que acontece em sua vida…

Já são 7 e cabe mais heim!? kkkkkkkkk Tmj meu amigo 👏🏾👏🏾🤙🏾 Meus parabéns Leo Messi!!! É uma alegria mt grande te ver com mais uma bola de ouro, vc é mt merecedor de td que acontece em sua vida…Já são 7 e cabe mais heim!? kkkkkkkkk Tmj meu amigo 👏🏾👏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/q7jq13i7d0

"Congratulations Leo Messi!!! It is a great joy to see you with another golden ball," Ronaldinho wrote on his official Twitter account.

"You are so deserving of everything that happens in your life...

"It's already 7 and it fits more huh!? kkkkkkkkk Tmj my friend," the former Barcelona and PSG maestro added.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or race was one of the most intense ones we've witnessed in recent years. Lionel Messi had to beat a couple of fierce rivals to be named the best player in the world once again.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski gave the Argentine a run for his money in the fight for the accolade. The Polish forward ranked second on the list following his return of 48 goals and nine assists for the Bavarians across all competitions.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho came third in the rankings after enjoying an incredible year with club and country. The 29-year-old won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea, as well as the Euros with Italy this summer.

Meanwhile Lionel Messi had an incredible outing last season, leading Barcelona to claim the Copa del Rey and concluding the term with 38 goals and 14 assists. However, it was his success with Argentina in this summer's Copa America that gave him the edge in the Ballon d'Or race.

In addition to leading his nation to claim the trophy, Leo finished with the most goals and assists, as well as being named the best player in the tournament.

What next for Lionel Messi after Ballon d'Or triumph?

Lionel Messi holding his seventh Ballon d'Or award

Following his Ballon d'Or win last night, Lionel Messi will return to action for PSG tomorrow with a Ligue 1 clash with Nice on the horizon.

The 34-year-old has recorded steady improvement in the Parisian colors in recent weeks, contributing three goals and four assists in his last six games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the background, Lionel Messi will also be looking forward to the FIFA World Cup coming up in Qatar next year. The attacker has helped Argentina progress through the qualifiers and will be hoping to leave a mark in what could be his last appearance in the tournament.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar