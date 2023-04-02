“You don’t know what you’re doing” – Chelsea fans raise voice against Graham Potter with negative chants as Blues suffer defeat

Chelsea fans sung negative chants aimed at Graham Potter as the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa in their latest Premier League clash. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were the scorers during the clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 1 April.

A horrendous error from Marc Cucurella allowed the visitors to open the scoring in the 18th minute. Mykhaylo Mudryk missed two big chances and failed the bring the game back to all square.

McGinn's goal in the 56th minute was the final nail in the coffin and the Blues were knocked out, for the moment, from the top 10 of the Premier League table with the defeat. They currently have 38 points from 28 games.

Fans expressed their discontent at the performance with many asking for Potter to be sacked from his position as the manager. “You don’t know what you’re doing,” and “You’re getting sacked in the morning” were among the lines sang by the fans (via Chelsea News).

Thomas Tuchel recently opened up on his Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel was sacked from Chelsea manager's position

During his short stint as the Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League and more trophies. Tuchel, however, was rather surprisingly sacked at the start of the season after the Blues lost to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The German opened up about the decision as he told the media, in his first press conference as the Bayern Munich manager (via BBC):

"It was a shock. I felt it, strangely, when I drove to the training centre. The meeting we had felt unusual - it turned out to be very short. It lasted three to five minutes."

He further added:

"The decision had been made and, honestly, it was a shock for all of us. I was also not in the mood to talk longer. We had a feeling that we were in the right spot at the right time. We felt that we could achieve big things and we wanted to stay longer - it was as simple as that."

Tuchel concluded on the matter by saying:

"It still hurts in a way. I'm not able to see these people on a daily basis. I love this job. I have a passion for it. We built an extraordinary bond in the circumstances. We started there during COVID, during Brexit - then came the change of ownership. We were a strong, strong group and it wasn't in my hands to take this decision. I was no longer part of this group, a group that felt like a family."

The former Chelsea coach replaced Julian Nagelsmann as the Bayern Munich manager.

