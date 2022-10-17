“You don’t normally see him do that at away ground” – Gary Neville highlights what Pep Guardiola did before kick-off against Liverpool at Anfield

Gary Neville has revealed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola changed his pre-match routine ahead of his team's defeat against Liverpool on Sunday (October 16)

In a fiery, controversial game full of incidents, Mohamed Salah scored the winner in the 76th minute to condemn Manchester City to yet another Anfield defeat. The result means the champions remain four points behind leaders Arsenal, who beat Leeds United earlier in the day.

Guardiola's side could not find a way through a determined Liverpool defense as they fell to their first Premier League defeat of the campaign. After the game, Neville claimed that Guardiola sat in the dugout before the clash had begun, something the Spaniard doesn't normally do.

The Manchester United legend told his weekly Sky Sports podcast (per The Mail):

"Pep Guardiola knows this is as tough as it gets. I was down on the touchline half an hour before kick-off, and he was sat there in the dugout. He'd been there for half an hour just sat there. You do things here that you probably don't do elsewhere. you don't normally see him do that at away ground."

The win was a huge one for Liverpool, who claimed just their third victory of the Premier League campaign as they moved into the top half of the table.

Gary Neville believes Manchester City can easily win Premier League title despite defeat against Liverpool

Despite the Cityzens defeat at Anfield, Neville still feels that Guardiola's side will have too much for the rest of the division. Manchester City are chasing their fifth title in six seasons and despite being four points behind Arsenal, the pundit is still backing Guardiola's team.

Neville told Sky Sports after the clash in Liverpool (per Football.London):

"I still think they will [run away with it], I still think they will and today won’t change it, this was a freak game playing at Anfield. For City, it’s the most difficult game they have. I do think City will run away with it. Arsenal will come back towards Tottenham, Chelsea, United, Newcastle. I do think City will go away."

However, Micah Richards wasn't as confident as he proclaimed:

"Arsenal have been brilliant, you always expect them to drop off but this season, they’re different, the energy. The difference between City and Arsenal is City get a few injuries they play the same way. If they lose Jesus, Zinchenko - to a degree - Thomas Partey, all of a sudden they become a different team. As they are now, they’re on a good run."

