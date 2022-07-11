“You don’t have to be worried when you think about us” – Jurgen Klopp reassures Liverpool fans with confident claim despite Sadio Mane transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed concerns over Sadio Mane’s departure, insisting that fans do not need to worry about the club’s future.

After spending six trophy-laden seasons at Anfield, Mane joined Bayern Munich earlier this month. The Reds accepted a €32 million bid for the Senegal international, whose contract was set to expire in June 2023.

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside giants. Given how important he was to the team, it makes perfect sense for Liverpool fans to be wary of life after him.

Klopp, while acknowledging Mane’s excellence, thought that Liverpool would be fine without him, urging fans to be hopeful about the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said:

“We know how good Sadio is, we will realise how good he was for us in moments because there were just 'Sadio moments' when no one else can do it like him. That's not a bad thing because two years ago Diogo Jota came in and Diogo did amazing stuff for us. Bobby Firmino had probably not the season we all expected because of injuries but in training Bobby is back, 100 per cent. He's a world class player.

“You don't have to be worried when you think about us or you can be excited about what's possible for us. We cannot do the same thing year-in, year-out, it's just not possible. We have a base, we have to build on this base and be more unpredictable for other teams and that's possible with bringing in other players because they have a different skillset.”

Liverpool are set to kick-off their pre-season campaign with a clash with Manchester United on July 12 in Thailand.

Jurgen Klopp “really excited” about new-look Liverpool team

The 19-time English champions have had an eventful transfer window. They have cut ties with Mane, Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and four more Reds.

Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, meanwhile, have been brought in, reinforcing key areas.

Klopp acknowledged the anxiety surrounding Mane’s departure, but declared that he was rather excited to make the most of the “new opportunity.” The Liverpool boss added:

“How can you keep going? How can you improve a world class football team? It's by training, obviously - we believe in that a lot - but as well in bringing new players in. We need fresh blood, a new dynamic, fresh desire to create a team full of excitement and determination for the things coming.

“Sometimes you do it exactly like you want and sometimes you have to react on a situation like when Sadio told us that he wants to move on. We have to replace him, he's a pretty good player. Thankfully we could do that already in the window by bringing in Luis (Diaz) and now Darwin. Fabio is a very exciting player.”

The former Borussia Dortmund manager concluded by saying:

“I'm really looking forward to it. It was always clear changes had to be made and I know for supporters it's, 'Oh my god he left how can we do this?'. I'm really excited about the new opportunity we've got.”

