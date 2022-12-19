“You done what everyone asked” – Rio Ferdinand salutes Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has sent a congratulatory message to Lionel Messi following Argentina's win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France on 18 December.

The big story in Qatar revolved around the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker and how this could be his last appearance in the competition. This was the fifth time Messi had traveled to a FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't one to crack under the pressure as he lit up the showpiece event in Qatar. The former Barcelona forward ended the 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven goals, three assists, and the Golden Ball trophy.

After the game, the Argentine was showered with praise and adoration from fans, pundits, teammates, and rivals, including Rio Ferdinand. The former England centre-back came up against Messi four times, with two of those clashes coming in the UEFA Champions League finals.

Despite two heartbreaking losses at the hands of Lionel Messi's Barcelona (2009 and 2011), Ferdinand still holds the Argentina icon in high regard. He tweeted:

"#messi x #arg You done what everyone asked - for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe... you done all this and more! Wow & thank you. 🙏🏽"

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 #messi x #arg

You done what everyone asked - for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe….you done all this and more!

Wow & thank you 🏽 You done what everyone asked - for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe….you done all this and more!Wow & thank you #messi x #argYou done what everyone asked - for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe….you done all this and more!Wow & thank you 🙏🏽

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have been rivals for more than a decade and a half. When the debate boils down to who is the better out of the two, their former teammates usually side with them.

But Ferdinand, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, clearly has no qualms in praising the Portugal icon's greatest nemesis.

Lionel Messi failed four times but ultimately got his hands on the coveted prize in what could be the last time fans saw him play at this stage. The forward, though, confirmed that he will not retire from international football after his team's win against Les Bleus.

Lionel Messi creates FIFA World Cup history after Argentina's win vs France

Of the many FIFA World Cup records that Lionel Messi would have broken in Qatar, one stood out.

The PSG playmaker is now the only player to score in the four knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup tournament. He scored in Argentina's 2-1 last-16 win against Australia before slotting home a penalty in the 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the next round.

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi is the first player to score in EVERY knockout game of a men’s World Cup.



Of course. Leo Messi is the first player to score in EVERY knockout game of a men’s World Cup.Of course. https://t.co/Jo9jKBVn6D

La Albicelester would go on to win the penalty shootout, where Messi slotted away his spot-kick with precision. He was on the scoresheet once again against Croatia in a 3-0 semi-final rout, before scoring two against France in the final.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes