Barcelona's Ferran Torres has expressed his desire to overtake Spain legend David Villa in the nation's all-time scoring charts. Torres is 12th in the list of La Roja's record goalscorers with 21 international goals.

Among the players ahead of him, the only active players are Sergio Ramos (10th with 23 goals) and Alvaro Morata (third with 37). Ramos currently plays for Liga MX club Monterrey and is no longer part of the national team setup.

32-year-old Morata, however, remains in the mix and currently plies his trade with Galatasaray. The list is headed by former Barcelona forward David Villa, who scored 59 goals from 98 games for La Roja.

Speaking recently to Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year-old Torres expressed his desire to surpass Villa and become Spain's all-time record goalscorer.

"Yes, I have time. It's true that Villa... oysters, they're big words, but well, hopefully, why not? You have to dream big, so you sure get closer," said Torres.

Torres has been in impressive form for the Catalan side this season, registering 13 goals and three assists from 32 games across competitions. The Spaniard has played across the frontline under Hansi Flick, and his versatility has made him an asset for the LaLiga giants.

Torres, however, has started just 10 games, so his future has been subject to speculation of late. The player is under contract with Barcelona until 2027.

Will Barcelona sign a Ligue 1 forward this summer?

Barcelona are expected to lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski in the coming months. The Polish striker is in the final phase of his career, although he has been firing on all cylinders this season.

Lewandowski has registered 35 goals from 40 games across competitions this season, but will turn 37 at the start of next campaign. His contract is scheduled to expire next summer.

The Catalans have been linked with multiple names for the job, including Lille striker Jonathan David. The 25-year-old has racked up 23 goals and 10 assists from 41 games this season.

SPORT have recently stated that the Canadian hitman has offered his services to the LaLiga giants. David's contract expires this summer and he is likely to be available for free.

He will be an enticing prospect for Barcelona, but they are yet to take steps to secure his services. The report adds that Ferran Torres' recent form in the No. 9 role could be a reason behind the decision.

