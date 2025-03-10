“You have to earn your selection” - Ronald Koeman slams Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and explains Netherlands call-up snub

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has omitted Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee from his squad for the side's upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Spain. The head coach also criticized the forward, saying that Zirkzee is "not good enough" right now.

The Dutch tactician spoke to Voetbal, where he discussed how the 23-year-old fell short of the squad (via GOAL):

"He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment. In particular, scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong. Yes, in principle, form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible."

"We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front. But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period."

Zirkzee moved to Manchester United from Bologna for £36.5 million last summer but has since failed to establish himself at Old Trafford. He has netted only six times and supplied two assists in 42 games this season, scoring only three times in 28 Premier League matches.

The Dutchman's form has come under scrutiny and he has been omitted from the Netherlands squad. The decision will be a disappointment for Zirkzee, who has earned six senior caps since making his debut at Euro 2024.

Manchester United midfielder believes Joshua Zirkzee is best suited to number 10 role

Casemiro has stated that Joshua Zirkzee is not an out-and-out striker, with the Manchester United midfielder claiming the forward's best position is as a number 10. The forward impressed recently in United’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Real Sociedad, netting the Red Devils’ only goal.

In his post-match comments, Casemiro said about Zirkzee (via The People's Person):

“He’s a very good player. He’s not a number nine who stays in the middle. He’s a nine who goes out more to the wings, which is why he plays as a bit of a No.10, which is what this coach likes. He’s very good, he’s got a lot of quality, he likes to control the ball, to spin. He’s a player who has more quality. It’s a waste to have him standing up front alone.”

“He’s not a player who always wants to be up there, leading the attack and scoring goals that way. He’s more of a player who wants to play and create.”

In the meantime, the forward has to prepare for Manchester United's upcoming Europa League clash against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford this midweek (March 13). The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in Spain.

