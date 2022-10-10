"You don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body" – Erling Haaland reveals his unusual 6,000-calorie daily diet that includes hearts and liver

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed that he consumes hearts and livers as a part of his bizarre 6,000-calorie-a-day diet.

Haaland, 22, arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million in June. After an off-beat club debut in the Community Shield, he has scored a staggering 20 goals and contributed three assists in just 12 matches across all competitions.

A complete striker blessed with pace and power, the Norwegian has been shattering records left, right, and center.

Earlier this month, he became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home Premier League matches. With a goal in his team's recent 4-0 win over Southampton, he became the fastest player to score 15 Premier League goals. He needed just nine matches to achieve the feat.

Powering the star striker is an unusual diet, revealed in a documentary titled Haaland: The Big Decision. He elaborated (via The Sun):

"You [other people] don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver."

He added:

"The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes — it is good for circadian rhythm. I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body."

Since his debut in 2016, Haaland has been quite prolific. He has registered 155 goals and 39 assists in just 195 matches for Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Molde and Bryne.

On the other hand, he has bagged a whopping 21 goals in 23 international appearances since making his debut for Norway in 2019.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will next face Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

Erling Haaland advises Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Erling Haaland has told Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City next summer. The promising starlet has also been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bellingham, 19, has a contract until 2025 at Signal Iduna Park. He has registered 14 goals and 20 assists in 103 matches for BvB.

