"You end up looking foolish" - Paul Merson urges Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel not to implement Carabao Cup tactic in FA Cup final against Liverpool 

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel not to substitute his goalkeeper if the FA Cup final against Liverpool goes to penalties.

Tuchel took off Edouard Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga before the penalty shoutout in the Carabao Cup final against the same opposition. The move did not work out, though, as Kepa didn't save a penalty and also missed his spot-kick.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson advised Tuchel not to repeat that mistake again. He said:

"I just hope Thomas Tuchel doesn't do what he does with his goalkeepers again. This is a game Chelsea need to win. Play your best team. And don't switch keepers if it goes to penalties. It can work, but if it doesn't, you end up looking foolish."

Kepa Arrizabalaga has started just twice in this season's FA Cup. The Blues' first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has started the two games, including the semifinals against Crystal Palace. The Senegalese shot-stopper should get the nod again in the final at the Wembley. Kepa has made just 15 appearances for Chelsea this season, with four of them coming in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have gone with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal instead of Alisson Becker for the Carabao Cup final. Kelleher has played thrice in the cup, so manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't intend to change his goalkeeper for the final. The young Irishman scored the winning penalty past Kepa in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea and Liverpool will look to win FA Cup in a successful 2021-22 season

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have had successful 2021-22 seasons. Tuchel's side have lifted two trophies this season, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year.

The Reds, meanwhile, have a chance of winning the quadruple this season. They are three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, with two games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have a UEFA Champions League final to look forward to. They face Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Liverpool have a very realistic chance of winning all three cup competitions this season, adding the FA Cup and the Champions League to their Carabao Cup triumph. However, the league appears to be out of their grasp unless City slip up.

