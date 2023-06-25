Create

"You have entered the age of the old" – Luis Suarez responds hilariously as Antonella Roccuzzo wishes Lionel Messi on Instagram for his 36th birthday

By Debkalpa Banerjee
Modified Jun 25, 2023 07:52 GMT
Luis Suarez has dropped a birthday wish comment for his friend Lionel Messi.
Luis Suarez has dropped a birthday wish comment for his friend Lionel Messi.

Luis Suarez has wished his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in a hilarious way as Antonella Roccuzzo took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's birthday on Saturday (June 24).

To mark the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner's special day, Roccuzzo shared an image with her partner and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, on social media. She captioned the post:

"Happy birthday love @leomessi!!! We love you infinity ❤️"

Suarez, 36, commented under Roccuzzo's post on Instagram to share a message on his friend's birthday. The Uruguayan jokingly wrote:

"Happy birthday, former child 😂 You have entered the age of the old 🎂🎁 Big hug and enjoy your day friend ❤️"

Suarez, who is a former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker, formed a partnership with his fellow South American at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. After arriving from Liverpool for £75 million, he became the Blaugrana's third-highest goal-scorer with 198 goals in 283 matches.

Earlier last year, Suarez revealed how his friendship with Messi blossomed out of sincerity back in 2014. He told ESPN Uruguay:

"Leo is a friend and a special friend because of what he means to my career. And I think we help each other. When I arrived at Barcelona, I told him that I was coming to win, not to take the place of anyone. He realized what I was saying was sincere, and the relationship grew."

Playing alongside Messi, the Gremio striker lifted 13 trophies during his six-year stint at Camp Nou, including a treble in the 2014-15 season.

Lionel Messi opens up on troubles at PSG

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Lionel Messi stated that his adaptation process during the early stages of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint was tough for him and his family. He reflected and elaborated:

"I came to PSG because I liked the club. I had friends, a lot of people whom I knew in the locker room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go back then. That's why I decided to come."

Pinpointing the reasons behind his troubles, the Argentine continued:

"But, the adaptation was very difficult, more than I expected. Beyond the fact that I had known people there, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a pre-season. A new way of playing, new teammates, new city, it was very difficult for me and my family."

Messi, who is set to join Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer, lifted a total of three trophies after joining PSG from Barcelona on a Bosman switch in 2021. He scored 32 goals and contributed 35 assists in 75 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...