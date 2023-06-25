"You have entered the age of the old" – Luis Suarez responds hilariously as Antonella Roccuzzo wishes Lionel Messi on Instagram for his 36th birthday

Luis Suarez has wished his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in a hilarious way as Antonella Roccuzzo took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's birthday on Saturday (June 24).

To mark the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner's special day, Roccuzzo shared an image with her partner and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, on social media. She captioned the post:

"Happy birthday love @leomessi!!! We love you infinity ❤️"

Suarez, 36, commented under Roccuzzo's post on Instagram to share a message on his friend's birthday. The Uruguayan jokingly wrote:

"Happy birthday, former child 😂 You have entered the age of the old 🎂🎁 Big hug and enjoy your day friend ❤️"

Suarez, who is a former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker, formed a partnership with his fellow South American at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. After arriving from Liverpool for £75 million, he became the Blaugrana's third-highest goal-scorer with 198 goals in 283 matches.

Earlier last year, Suarez revealed how his friendship with Messi blossomed out of sincerity back in 2014. He told ESPN Uruguay:

"Leo is a friend and a special friend because of what he means to my career. And I think we help each other. When I arrived at Barcelona, I told him that I was coming to win, not to take the place of anyone. He realized what I was saying was sincere, and the relationship grew."

Playing alongside Messi, the Gremio striker lifted 13 trophies during his six-year stint at Camp Nou, including a treble in the 2014-15 season.

Lionel Messi opens up on troubles at PSG

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Lionel Messi stated that his adaptation process during the early stages of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint was tough for him and his family. He reflected and elaborated:

"I came to PSG because I liked the club. I had friends, a lot of people whom I knew in the locker room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go back then. That's why I decided to come."

Pinpointing the reasons behind his troubles, the Argentine continued:

"But, the adaptation was very difficult, more than I expected. Beyond the fact that I had known people there, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a pre-season. A new way of playing, new teammates, new city, it was very difficult for me and my family."

Messi, who is set to join Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer, lifted a total of three trophies after joining PSG from Barcelona on a Bosman switch in 2021. He scored 32 goals and contributed 35 assists in 75 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

