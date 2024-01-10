"You expect progression" - Danny Murphy explains why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag receives more criticism than Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino

Danny Murphy has explained why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been feeling the heat more so than Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Both the Red Devils and the Blues have been enduring difficult seasons. Ten Hag's Reds have already crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup, the latter a competition they won last season. They sit eighth in the league, nine points off the top four.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's west Londoners are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup but are at risk of elimination. They suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the first leg last night (January 9).

Chelsea are also dangerously close to slipping out of not only the top four race but European qualification altogether. They are languishing down in 10th place, 12 points off the top four.

Pochettino arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer while Ten Hag has been at Manchester United for a year and a half. The Dutchman has been under pressure this season, perhaps more so than his Argentine counterpart.

Murphy thinks this stems from Ten Hag being handed transfer responsibilities at Old Trafford. He told talkSPORT:

"Ten Hag's been there longer and I think a lot of his signings that have come from him because he's managed them before he's gonna face more criticism. He's been there longer and you expect progression."

Ten Hag has spent a reported £410.9 million so far during his time as Manchester United boss. There are question marks over several of those signings, including the likes of Antony (£82 million), Mason Mount (£60 million) and Andre Onana (£47.2 million).

Meanwhile, Pochettino arrived at Chelsea amid co-owner Todd Boehly's complete squad overhaul. The American billionaire has spent over £1 billion since his arrival in May 2022.

This long-term vision Boehly has put in place isn't currently reaping rewards. There has been an emphasis on younger talent with the British transfer record being broken by signing 22-year-old duo Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and Enzo Fernandez (£106.8 million).

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in a battle to sign OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United and Chelsea admire the former Barcelona youngster.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea's defenses have been a concern this season. Ten Hag's men have shipped 27 goals while Pochettino's side have conceded 31 in the league.

More often than not it's been through defensive mistakes and lapses in concentration. It appears both clubs are looking to rectify those issues by signing one of Europe's brighten defensive talents.

RMC Sports' Fabrice Hawkins reports that the Premier League giants are both interested in Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo. They are joined in the hunt for the French center-back by Serie A heavyweights AC Milan.

Todibo, 24, has been crucial for Nice this season, making 14 appearances across competitions. He's helped his side keep nine clean sheets.

The Ligue 1 outfit want to keep the former Barcelona youngster as he's helped Francesco Farioli forge a title challenge. Nice sit second in Ligue 1, five points behind leaders PSG after 17 games. He has three years left on his contract and is valued at €35 million, per Transfermarkt.