“You would expect me to say Neymar” - Lamine Yamal makes surprise choice as he names who he would like Barcelona to sign 

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has named Jamal Musiala as the player he would like the club to sign over Neymar Jr. Yamal's comments came amid the Brazilian being linked to a return to the Catalan side.

Lamine Yamal has always been vocal about his appreciation for Neymar Jr., who was at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017. The Brazilian was a part of the Catalans' 2014-15 treble-winning squad and contributed 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 appearances across competitions. Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he formed one of the greatest attacking trios of all time at Barca.

In 2017, he left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record €222 million transfer fee. The Selecao superstar returned to his boyhood side Santos this year and has been linked to a return to Barcelona after his six-month contract ends with the Brazilian side.

In his latest interview with the press (h/t Barca Universal), Lamine Yamal was asked to name a player he would like Barcelona to sign. Yamal said:

"You would expect me to say Neymar... but Jamal Musiala, unfortunately he has a contract."

Jamal Musiala extended his contract at Bayern Munich until June 2030 last week, making it difficult for Barcelona to make a move for the German. Musiala is widely regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in the world and could strengthen Flick's side owing to his versatility.

"He was something totally different" - When Barcelona star Lamine Yamal named Neymar Jr as his 'idol'

Neymar Jr - Source: Getty

In an interview with CNN Sport last month, Lamine Yamal recalled the first time he saw Neymar in person at the Camp Nou and named the Brazilian as his idol. The Spaniard said (via GOAL):

"I was five years old when I saw him at Santos, but seven years old when I saw him in person at FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. It was incredible to see him. Yes, it’s true that (Lionel) Messi was there who was also incredible, but he was something totally different. He has always been my idol. He’s a star, a football legend."

Lamine Yamal joined Barca's youth academy, La Masia, at the age of six back in 2014. In his first season with La Masia, he saw the senior team win the treble with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar spearheading the attack. It also marked the last time the Catalan side won the UEFA Champions League.

This season, Barca have qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They also sit atop the LaLiga table. Yamal has contributed 11 goals and 15 assists in 32 appearances across competitions for the Catalans this season. It remains to be seen if Barca can bag more trophies this season after their triumph in the Supercopa de Espana.

