“You are in a f*****g final” – Jose Enrique launches scathing verbal attack on Andreas Christensen after Chelsea star reportedly pulls out of FA Cup final against Liverpool

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has heavily scrutinized Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen for missing the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 14.

The Danish centre-back is set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting he has agreed to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

But ahead of his move to the Nou Camp, he had some unfinished business with the Blues in helping them lift the FA Cup to end his five-year stay in west London.

It was reported that the 26-year-old pulled out of the cup final at Wembley just hours before kick-off against Liverpool. Daily Mail reports that Christensen was not injured but had asked Thomas Tuchel not to consider him as he was not prepared to play.

Football London reports that the Danish defender shocked his teammates by pulling out of the final defeat against Liverpool.

Enrique heavily condemned the Dane for his decision, saying (via Mail):

"I don't know if this is true but if this is true is incredible that a player will do that. You still under a contract. you are in a f***ing final. dont (sic) do it for you but for your team mates, the club and the fans that been supporting you the whole way."

Christensen could have been expected to start ahead of Trevor Chalobah, who was a surprise inclusion.

Tuchel's side would go on to lose 6-5 on penalties to Liverpool in yet another shootout loss, having suffered the same fate in the Carabao Cup final in February.

A sad end to Andreas Christensen's Chelsea career

Christensen (right) leaves Stamford Bridge this summer

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Andreas Christensen has not always been able to nail down a place in the Blues starting XI.

He has had to contend with a number of top centre-backs such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger.

During his five years at Chelsea, Christensen has made 161 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

The Dane has been afforded more opportunities in recent seasons and he has been impressive over the past year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #FCB



Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. "We're losing him", Thomas Tuchel finally confirms on Andreas Christensen. The deal has been completed weeks ago with Barcelona, it's already signed: Danish centre back will play for Barça next season.Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. "We're losing him", Thomas Tuchel finally confirms on Andreas Christensen. The deal has been completed weeks ago with Barcelona, it's already signed: Danish centre back will play for Barça next season. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. https://t.co/5DyvSgYKgG

But his lack of game time in years gone by should really have seen him depart the club earlier on.

With Chelsea now set to lose not only Christensen but his partner Antonio Rudiger as well, Thomas Tuchel has a huge job on his hands in transforming the Blues defense.

His decision to miss the FA Cup final against Liverpool may have been his last course of action as a Blues player.

Edited by Prem Deshpande