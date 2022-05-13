“You are so false and terrible” – Lionel Messi’s family friend launches brutal verbal attack on ‘spiteful’ Barcelona star Gerard Pique

A family friend of Lionel Messi has launched a scathing attack on Barcelona captain Gerard Pique for the defender's “fake” crying comments. He even blamed Pique as one of the instigators behind the Argentine’s departure in the summer of 2021.

In a report (via RMC Sport), it was revealed that the Argentine has “been at odds” with the Spaniard since the summer of 2021. Pique reportedly took a pay cut at Barcelona mere days after Messi’s departure. Had he done that earlier, it could have helped the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner continue at his boyhood club.

Pique, however, has shot down rumors of a dispute. He claimed that he cried when the “best player in the history of the game” left Camp Nou (via Barca Universal).

barcacentre @barcacentre [1/2] A friend of the Messi family on Ig story: "Piqué, you are so false and terrible, that not only did you not cry, but you told Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team he should sell Messi. [1/2] A friend of the Messi family on Ig story: "Piqué, you are so false and terrible, that not only did you not cry, but you told Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team he should sell Messi. https://t.co/yGcZVitCDK

However, his recent interview did not sit well with one of the 34-year-old’s family friends, who insisted that Pique wanted the no. 10 to leave.

On Instagram (via Barca Centre), he wrote:

“Piqué, you are so false and terrible, that not only did you not cry, but you told Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team he should sell Messi. That same Messi who rescued you from Zaragoza when no one wanted you because you were spiteful and a bad colleague.”

The Argentine maverick was at Barcelona for 21 long years, spending 16 of those with the senior team. The Paris Saint-Germain man featured in 777 games for the Catalonian outfit, recording 672 goals and 302 assists.

Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona this year: Reports

Following PSG’s elimination from the Champions League, Messi’s father reportedly (via Barca Universal) contacted Barcelona enquiring about a possible return. Two months later, the story has turned on its head, with reports (via Mundo Derportivo) claiming that the Argentina skipper wishes to continue at PSG.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @gerardromero A few days ago, Jorge Messi called Barça's board to ask about a possible return. A few days ago, Jorge Messi called Barça's board to ask about a possible return.— @gerardromero https://t.co/XHU610Dgf4

Barca’s record goalscorer has not had it easy this season. He has scored only four goals in the French top-flight in 24 appearances and could not produce match-winning performances in either cup competition.

His goal return this season has been below par, but that is unlikely to be the case next term. With a proper preseason, he would hope to figure out his comfort zone and learn how to get the most out of his teammates.

The forward could also drop into a deeper role and try to influence the game from there. His tally of 13 assists in Ligue 1 this season has caught everyone’s attention, and fans would expect an even better return next term.

Edited by Aditya Singh