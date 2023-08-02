"You feel bad that he chooses another option" "Have to look forward" - 2 Barcelona stars break silence on Ousmane Dembele's PSG move

Barcelona are reportedly preparing for the departure of Ousmane Dembele with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) closing in on the transfer.

The Parisians expressed their interest in the French winger last week. Talks proceeded quite fast with the player reportedly convinced by the project in Paris and the vision of manager Luis Enrique (via Fabrizio Romano).

As for Barcelona, they will feel let down by the winger's decision. Barca veteran Sergi Roberto said (via Barcacentre):

"Dembélé? In the end, when you like some a lot, and you want him to be with you, you feel bad that he chooses another option."

Another Barca defender Marcos Alonso also gave his opinion on the proposed deal (via Barcacentre):

"Dembélé departing? It seems so. He hasn't said anything to us, the players. He is an important player but we have to look forward."

Dembele joined Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar back in the summer of 2017. The Catalan giants paid a mammoth €145m (including add-ons) to Borussia Dortmund to sign the then-highly-rated winger.

Over the next few seasons, Dembele showed flashes of brilliance but was mostly reduced to time on the sideline due to repeated injuries. He was injured a mammoth 15 times in the last six seasons, with seven of them coming in the form of a hamstring issue.

Overall, he made 185 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals and assisting another 43. Dembele showed remarkable improvement in his fitness and football last season, finishing the campaign with 35 games, registering 17 goals and assists.

Barcelona head coach Xavi upset with Dembele's decision to join PSG

Barcelona's manager Xavier Hernandez had a role to play in Dembele's resurgence at Nou Camp. He personally vouched for the player and helped him regain his form.

With the winger now opting to leave the club, Xavi told Catalan television (reported via ESPN) that he disappointed.

"I am a little disappointed. He has told us that he wants to go PSG. We tried to keep him, but there is nothing we can do. He told me he has already spoken to [PSG coach] Luis Enrique and [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi."

The Barca head coach added:

"There was no way to convince him, this is the final decision and it is his personal decision. PSG have made an offer that is completely out of the market. We cannot compete with it."

The player's reported release clause of €50m expired on July 31 and he now reportedly has a €100m release clause, as per his contract. It remains to be seen what is the final price the two sides settle on for the transfer of the 26-year-old winger.