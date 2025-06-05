"You feel like kicking him" - Liverpool star Mac Allister names Manchester City forward as biggest provocateur in Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has named Manchester City star Jack Grealish as the biggest provocateur in the Premier League. The English forward is often accused of simulating contact on the pitch and has often won penalties.

Speaking in a recent interview, the World Cup-winning midfielder admitted he easily got riled up by Grealish, telling the Mirror:

"Grealish - you feel like kicking him, But even when you do, he gets right back up. And somehow, that makes you feel like you're winning!”

Mac Allister has faced Grealish four times in English football, once when the Englishman played for Aston Villa and three times following his move to Manchester City. The Argentine lost two, drew one and won his only clash with Grealish after joining Liverpool.

Grealish and Mac Allister have endured very different fates in the recently concluded campaign. The Englishman playing just 1521 minutes across 32 games, bagging three goals and five assists across competitions. The Argentine played 3569 minutes across 49 games, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

Grealish is contracted to City until the summer of 2027 while Mac Allister is contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool legend claims departing Manchester City star is the second best foreign player in Premier League history

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne is the second best foreign player in Premier League history. The Belgian star was phenomenal for City after arriving from Wolfsburg for a reported €76 million in 2015.

Speaking in an interview after the Belgian announced he would be calling time on his decade long stay in Manchester, Carragher said (via the Daily Mail):

“I think, besides Thierry Henry, he's the best foreign player we've seen in the Premier League. I'd go as far as to say that. He'd get in my all-time Premier League XI. He's one of the greatest players we've ever seen grace our shores and play in our league. And not just the Premier League - we're going back however long.”

The Englishman went on to hail De Bruyne’s impact, saying:

“When Liverpool and Man City were head-to-head, going for league titles for what felt like four or five seasons, he was the difference. Liverpool could match City in every other area but that position, in terms of an attacking midfield player. When City got that edge by a point or two, I felt Kevin De Bruyne was the difference.”

Kevin De Bruyne represented Manchester City 422 times, scoring 108 times and providing 177 assists to help the Cityzens to six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, and one UEFA Champions League.

