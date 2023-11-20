“You have the same feeling about him” - Liverpool star compared to Lionel Messi as teammate delivers glowing verdict 

Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz has compared Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai with Lionel Messi after his heroics sealed the Magyars' UEFA Euro 2024 place.

In a key Euro 2024 qualifier against Montenegro in Budapest on Sunday, Hungary won 3-1 to top their qualifying group and qualify for next year's finals Germany. Slobodan Rubezic had put the visitors in front going into the break, but it was all Hungary in the second period.

Szoboszlai levelled proceedings midway through the half with a Messi-type goal, dribbling past several defenders. Two minutes later, the 23-year-old slotted home at the near post to put the hosts in front, a lead Hungary wouldn't relinquish. Adam Nagy confirmed the win three minutes into stoppage time.

Dibusz hailed Szoboszlai for leading from the front, telling Hungarian outlet Index (via ECHO)

"You have the same feeling about him as when Lionel Messi was at his best in Barcelona a few years ago. When he made up his mind, he went down the field and scored."

He added about the Liverpool star:

"He is a player of an incredible level and a great leader, who is able to lead the team on the field and add something extra to his game that draws the others along, and is also effective.

"After the Bulgaria match, I think he was also a little frustrated that despite his chances, he didn't manage to score. I think you can be satisfied with your finishes and performance today"

Hungary ended their qualifying campaign unbeaten, with 18 points from eight games, four clear of second-placed Serbia.

How have Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai fared this season?

Liverpool attacker Dominik Szoboszlai

Both Lionel Messi and Dominik Szoboszlai have sizzled in club football this season.

Messi, 36, ended his first season with MLS side Inter Miami with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner scored 10 goals and provided an assist in their triumphant Leagues Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this season. In 17 games across competitions, he has bagged two goals and as many assists, helping the Reds to second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City (28) after 12 games.