“You cannot find another player who is more skillful on the planet right now” – Frank Leboeuf delivers glowing verdict on Chelsea target

Former Chelsea skipper Frank Leboeuf recently spoke of his admiration for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki. The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently in the middle of a serious squad overhaul as he looks to rebuild from the extreme lows of last season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to win any trophies.

They have recruited Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson so far and are reportedly close to acquiring Lyon's Rayan Cherki. The Blues allegedly believe he would be the perfect replacement for Christian Pulisic.

Frank Leboeuf was full of praise for Cherki, saying (via Chelsea News):

“[Cherki is] still a raw player in the way that he’s still what I call a street footballer, which is somebody who has all the skills; you cannot find another player who is more skillful on the planet right now and that’s amazing when he’s able to do that on the pitch and what he can do with his feet and the ball, but he has to know when to get rid of the ball at the right time."

"And sometimes those players get rid of the ball too soon or too late."

However, he also expressed his concern with the Blues only targeting young players:

“In terms of talent, no problem. But I am just concerned that Chelsea are just investing in young players only right now and not buying enough experience."

He added:

"Cherki is one hell of a player and if he takes care of himself and his fitness, and listens to the coaches who he is going to work with, the guy is going to be huge, a huge player.”

The west London side are currently aiming to get personal terms agreed with the Frenchman before they begin negotiating with Lyon. While the Ligue 1 side don't want to sell, they would be willing to part ways with Cherki for a reported €40 million.

How good is Chelsea target Rayan Cherki?

Chelsea have identified Rayan Cherki as a top priority in attacking midfield. Let's take a look at what the Lyon youngster has achieved so far in his career to create such hype:

The France U21 international worked his way up the Lyon Academy from 2010 before making his senior debut in 2019. He became the youngest-ever player to feature in a Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich at the age of 17 as a substitute in August 2020.

Rayan Cherki has made 102 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists. As per FBref, he is in the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 4% for touches in the opposition's box. The Frenchman is also in the top 6% for expected assists in Europe's top-five leagues.

It comes as no surprise that Chelsea are pursuing Cherki as he could help get the club back to winning ways.