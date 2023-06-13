"You can't find a single flaw in his game" - National team manager hails Real Madrid star, calls him 'footballing perfection'

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric, claiming that the 37-year-old personifies football perfection.

Luka Modric has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the game. He made a name for himself at Tottenham Hotspur between 2008 and 2012 before joining Los Blancos for a reported fee of £30 million.

The Croatia skipper went on to form a lethal partnership in the middle of the park with Toni Kroos and Casemiro, tasting great success with Real Madrid.

He has made 488 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. He has also won 23 major trophies for Los Blancos, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Modric has also made an impact for Croatia, captaining the national team to a second and third finish in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup respectively. He is also the most-capped Croatian footballer with an astounding 164 caps for his country, scoring 23 goals.

He was rewarded for his consistent performances in 2018 as he won the Ballon d'Or, The Best FIFA Men's Player, and the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Zlatko Dalic recently hailed Luka Modric's impact on the game. Speaking to UEFA, he said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Modrić always sees the right option on the pitch. He sees what other players don't see. He's superior [to others] in every possible way. You can't find a single flaw in his game. You can only praise him. Luka is footballing perfection."

Luka Modric is set to play for Real Madrid next season after signing a one-year extension earlier this season (via journalist Santi Aouna).

PSG star wants to return to Real Madrid: Reports

According to El Debate, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid this summer.

Hakimi featured for Los Blancos in the 2017-18 season, making a total of only 17 appearances. He was loaned to Borussia Dortmund for two seasons, before being sold to Inter Milan in 2020.

The 24-year-old has gone on to become a world-class right-back at PSG and he reportedly wants a return to Real Madrid. The Parisian club want €80 million for the fullback, which would be an issue as relations between the two clubs are believed to be strained. This is likely due to the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga.

If the Spanish outfit can get the deal over the line, it would fix their long-term right-back issues for years to come. Dani Carvajal is no longer the player he once was and Hakimi would definitely transform Los Blancos' defense into a more formidable one.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes