"You have to be focused; if not, I will smash you" - Erling Haaland reveals Pep Guardiola advice before completing Manchester City move

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed the piece of advice he received from his current manager Pep Guardiola before he arrived at the Etihad last summer.

Considering the Norwegian's staggering exploits in little over a year at the Etihad, his transfer fee of £51 million from Borussia Dortmund already looks like a bargain. The 23-year-old has racked up a rich haul of 60 goals and 11 assists in 64 games across competitions.

That includes 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games last season as Manchester City emulated Manchester United (1998-99) as the only English club to win the continental treble.

Haaland told The Telegraph (via GOAL) about what the Manchester City boss had told him before his arrival:

"When I spoke with him before I signed here he said ‘I don’t care what you do, do whatever you want. But when you have me on the (training) pitch you have to be focused. If not, I will smash you! That’s really how he is and City are as a team and as a club. It’s why they have been so successful."

Providing a sneak peek into Guardiola's strict training regimen, the Norwegian continued:

"The pressure is there. Look at the pressure we have every single day as a club, as a team, as individuals. But you must focus the one hour we have in training every day, and the rest of the day, relax. Don’t think of football. Don’t think of anything.

"I think that’s a big part of why it’s so successful here with all the staff. After training – don’t think of football anymore. You think, and you develop on the pitch. When you are on the pitch – you focus. That is what Pep demands."

Manchester City look good for another dominant season as they top the Premier League standings after seven games and are also atop their UEFA Champions League group.

How has Erling Haaland fared for Manchester City this season?

Erling Haaland is off to a good start to the season for Manchester City.

Erling Haaland has made an impressive start to his 2023-24 campaign. He has bagged eight goals and two assists in 11 games across four different competitions, starting all 11 outings. All his goals have come in seven Premier League games.

The 23-year-old drew blanks in the FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on penalties. Haaland also didn't score in the City's maiden UEFA Super Cup triumph, beating Sevilla on penalties.

Surprisingly, Erling Haaland is yet to open his account in two UEFA Champions League games this season, where he has an assist in two games. In the Premier League, the striker has scored in all but two of his seven outings, including a hat-trick and an assist against Fulham.