"You gave the Golden Ball to the wrong person!" - Ex-Miss Croatia furious with FIFA for awarding Lionel Messi the Golden Ball

Ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has slammed FIFA over their decision to award Lionel Messi the Golden Ball for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The model, who was a figure of attraction during the tournament, has opined that France forward Kylian Mbappe should have won the accolade ahead of his Argentine counterpart.

Lionel Messi finally claimed the only trophy that eluded his glittering career this year as he led Argentina to win their third World Cup trophy in Qatar on Sunday (18 December). The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was an outstanding performer in the competition, catching the eye of many with his brilliant displays.

The Argentine ended the competition with an impressive seven goals and three assists to his name and was rewarded with the World Cup Golden Ball. However, that didn't sit well with Ivana Knoll, who took to social media to express her dissatisfaction.

In an Instagram story, the ex-Miss Croatia wrote:

"FIFA World Cup, you gave the Golden Ball to the wrong person! Maybe Argentina won but Kylian Mbappe is the Golden Ball!"

It is no surprise that a number of people are split as to who deserves to win the Golden Ball between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. This is because both players were the standout performers in the competition.

However, no one can take anything away from the Argentine's triumph, especially considering that he managed to lead his side to victory in the final.

Mbappe can bow out with his head held high. He claimed the Golden Shoe with his return of eight goals, pipping his Argentine counterpart to the accolade by just a single goal difference.

Lionel Messi could also beat Kylian Mbappe to the 2023 Ballon d'Or

The two superstars have become the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or next year following their amazing exploits in the World Cup. They have also bagged good numbers at club level this season to fuel their chase for the award.

Mbappe has 19 goals and five assists to his name while Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists. However, Messi has a massive advantage after leading his nation to World Cup glory.

The fact that the duo are teammates at Paris Saint-Germain also doesn't work in Mbappe's favor. This is because any trophy he wins this term, the Argentine also wins.

