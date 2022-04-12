"You would get a hell of a player out of him" - Neil Warnock says Everton midfielder would thrive at Liverpool or Manchester City

Retired manager Neil Warnock believes that Dele Alli would thrive if he played for Liverpool or Manchester City, despite the Englishman's struggles to get his Everton career rolling.

After breaking onto the scene with Tottenham Hotspur in the 2015-16 season and going on to have three excellent seasons for the club, Dele Alli quickly fell down the pecking order at Spurs. He saw his playing time at the club reduced season after season, as he eventually became more of a fringe player. He was subsequently offloaded and sold to Everton earlier this year in the January transfer window, for a fee that could reportedly rise to £40 million.

Henry Wright TV @HenryWright96 The best bit of Business all season was Tottenham getting rid of Dele Alli. The best bit of Business all season was Tottenham getting rid of Dele Alli.

Although Dele Alli declared his excitement to work under Everton boss Frank Lampard, the Englishman's time at the Merseyside club has been anything but smooth thus far. He is yet to start his first game for Everton, and has only made 6 appearances off the bench in all competitions.

However, retired manager Neil Warnock feels sorry for Dele Alli and believes that the 25-year-old would be a 'hell of a player' if he played for the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City rather than Everton. Warnock claims that the Toffees are simply not good enough to bring out the best in Alli.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo), Warnock said:

“When I look at Dele, I feel sorry for him. Everton aren’t a team good enough or strong enough to give him the ball in the right areas.

“You play him off Calvert-Lewin. Play him off the striker and give him the ball in them areas. But they don’t do that. They are under the cosh all the time. They pass it in silly areas and don’t play them balls into feet and get runners, which he is good at.

“I think if you put him into Liverpool or Man City’s team, then you would get a hell of a player out of him.”

Liverpool still stand a chance to win the quadruple as crucial few week loom

The next few weeks will be of unprecedented importance for Jurgen Klopp's side

Liverpool's bid to win the glorious quadruple will hinge on how they perform this week, with two crucial fixtures scheduled. Jurgen Klopp's men will first host Benfica on Wednesday for their UEFA Champions League second-leg quarter-final clash, and will look to capitalize on their 3-1 lead from the first leg to progress to the semi-finals.

The Reds will then once again visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to battle Manchester City in the all-important FA Cup semi-final.

Additionally, only one point separates Liverpool from leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, leaving the title race far from decided with just seven rounds of matches yet to be played.

The next few weeks will undeniably determine how the Reds' season ends - in ultimate glory or devastating disappointment.

