"You get judged by the moment and how you are acting today" - Cristiano Ronaldo could face backlash from Manchester United fans, says Erik ten Hag 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo could face negative reactions from fans due to his recent actions.

The forward has been among the headlines since the Red Devils' emphatic 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 19. As per Ten Hag, the Portugal international refused to be subbed on late on. Ronaldo then walked into the tunnel before the game ended.

Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did refuse to come on as a substitute against Tottenham 🗣 "Did Ronaldo refuse to come on the pitch on Wednesday night?"ten Hag 🗣 "Yes."Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did refuse to come on as a substitute against Tottenham https://t.co/QT8zgm7uzm

Since then, the Dutch manager has banished Ronaldo from first-team training, and Ronaldo won't feature in their clash against Chelsea today (October 22).

Even after he returns, though, Ten Hag reckons Ronaldo should be ready to face criticism and backlash from fans. In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Chelsea game, the Dutchman said (via ESPN):

"He has to be aware that you get justified (judged) by the moment and how you are acting today. In top sport, it is about today -- it is not about age or reputation. When you have top sport, you get justified and judged by the moment and how you act."

He added:

"That is normal. Everyone has to be aware of it and not just Cristiano. We have to be aware of it as a team, a manager and a club."

Ten Hag has said that he will talk to Ronaldo before deciding to include him in first-team training on Monday. United play Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

The Portuguese ace has scored just twice in 12 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has started just six of those games, including two in the Premier League.

Graham Potter on Erik ten Hag's decision of banishing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United training

Ahead of Chelsea hosting Manchester United on Saturday, Blues manager Graham Potter was also asked about his stance on the Ronaldo situation.

While he refrained from commenting on the matter, Potter said that once a manager makes a decision, he needs support from the club.

Potter said (via Football.London):

"I can't really comment; he's (Ten Hag) taken his stance. Then you need the club to support. It's difficult for me to comment because I don't really know what's happened; I don't want to go off headlines."

Ronaldo was Manchester United's top scorer last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. Fans will hope that the Portugal captain rediscovers his goalscoring form soon ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

