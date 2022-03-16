"You do not get rid of one of the best managers in the world" - Paul Robinson comments on potential manager swap between Tottenham Hotspur and PSG

Former England international Paul Robinson has advised Tottenham Hotspur to keep their manager Antonio Conte amid his links to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Following their premature Champions League exit, PSG could cut ties with current manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. As per L’Equipe (via Marca), they are already on the hunt for their next coach and are interested in Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

If the French giants go through with their plan and sack Pochettino, the Argentine manager could potentially make his way back to Tottenham Hotspur. As per talkSPORT, the 50-year-old still carries the Lilywhites in his heart and would happily return to north London.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham's Antonio Conte are on a nine-man shortlist for the PSG job if Mauricio Pochettino is sacked.



(Source: L'Equipe) Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham's Antonio Conte are on a nine-man shortlist for the PSG job if Mauricio Pochettino is sacked.(Source: L'Equipe) 🚨 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham's Antonio Conte are on a nine-man shortlist for the PSG job if Mauricio Pochettino is sacked. (Source: L'Equipe) https://t.co/KS7BBznnst

When asked to comment on a potential managerial swap between Conte and Pochettino, Robinson urged his old club to keep “the better manager.” Speaking to Football Insider, the former Spurs goalkeeper said:

“Given the choice of the two, I would take Conte all day long. When you look at Conte’s CV and status in the game, Conte’s the better manager, 100 percent.”

“Top managers are a sought-after commodity. If Spurs want to be challenging for the top honours, you do not get rid of one of the best managers in the world.”

He also claimed that Conte has the quality to move the club forward and could play a key role in keeping Harry Kane at Spurs.

Robinson added:

“Harry Kane is really enjoying working under Conte. If the club want to develop and move forward you have to keep hold of Harry Kane and Conte. To keep hold of Kane you probably have to keep hold of Conte and vice versa.”

Conte has managed Spurs in 25 games across all competitions this season, leading them to 13 wins, three draws, and nine defeats.

Pochettino's PSG, on the other hand, were not only subjected to a humiliating Champions League defeat at Real Madrid but were also knocked out of the French Cup. However, they have an unassailable 15-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and should comfortably bring the title back to the Parc des Princes.

PSG draw up comprehensive managerial shortlist

A big summer could be on the horizon for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), both in terms of on-field and off-field changes.

As per L’Equipe (via Marca), the Parisians have decided to sack current boss Pochettino and bring a fresh face into the dugout.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Knocked out of the French Cup and Champions League despite having Messi, Neymar and Mbappe but Man Utd's board somehow think he's the one to take the club back to where it belongs.



Please, keep Mauricio Pochettino FAR AWAY from Manchester United. Knocked out of the French Cup and Champions League despite having Messi, Neymar and Mbappe but Man Utd's board somehow think he's the one to take the club back to where it belongs.Please, keep Mauricio Pochettino FAR AWAY from Manchester United. https://t.co/T9KCs8IQYD

Besides Antonio Conte, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are believed to be on the shortlist.

The club are also considering Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, and Spezia's current manager Thiago Motta.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh