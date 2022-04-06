"You get a shock" - Glenn Hoddle makes bold prediction for UCL tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid

Former Chelsea midfielder Glenn Hoddle has predicted his former side will get past Real Madrid over two legs in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

This comes days after the Blues suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hoddle believes Thomas Tuchel's side will come prepared following their setback against Brentford over the weekend. The 64-year-old has given Chelsea a slight edge in a close quarter-final tie.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Caught Offside), Glenn Hoddle was quoted as saying the following as the Blues prepare to face Real Madrid on Wednesday night. He said:

"They are not going to be complacent against Real Madrid, for sure, and the experienced players will all be thinking, 'We've had our blip – let's show what we're about.' If Chelsea had won 5-0 at the weekend, everything's hunky-dory.

"But sometimes in life, you get a shock, you get a jolt and it makes you focus again. As a defensive unit, to concede four goals at Stamford Bridge will have wounded their pride and I expect them to respond positively."

He added:

"Earlier this season, especially before they lost both wing-backs to injury, they were a tough nut to crack. If they get back to those standards I think it will be a tight quarter-final, but for me they will just get over the line."

The first leg of the quarter-final tie will be played at Stamford Bridge on April 6 before the Blues travel to Spain to contest the second leg on April 12.

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea did beat Real Madrid in the semifinals last season on their way to winning their second Champions League title. The Blues secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos to make it through to the final.

Chelsea or Real Madrid will play either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semifinals

The winner of Chelsea vs Real Madrid will face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of this season's Champions League.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester City have already secured a narrow 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague RESULT



Kevin De Bruyne struck in the second half as Manchester City finally broke down Atlético to claim a narrow lead in the first leg of their quarter-final...



Who impressed you?



#UCL RESULTKevin De Bruyne struck in the second half as Manchester City finally broke down Atlético to claim a narrow lead in the first leg of their quarter-final...Who impressed you? ⏰ RESULT ⏰🔵 Kevin De Bruyne struck in the second half as Manchester City finally broke down Atlético to claim a narrow lead in the first leg of their quarter-final...🔮 Who impressed you?#UCL

A repeat of last season's Champions League final is very much on the cards provided both English sides get past their respective Madrid opponents.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are the third English side still remaining in this season's Champions League. The Reds secured a 3-1 win over SL Benfica in the first leg of their quarterfinals.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar