"You have to give him credit" - Paul Scholes explains what Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has over Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has lauded Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag. He claimed that the Dutch manager is more tactically flexible than rival bosses Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and Mikel Arteta.

After a nightmare start to his reign at Old Trafford with two back-to-back losses this season, Ten Hag has guided his team to four victories on the trot.

With the recent 3-1 win over Arsenal, the club has climbed up to fifth place in the Premier League standings with 12 points.

Manchester United ruined the Gunners' perfect start to the season at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4). A goal on his debut from new signing Antony and a brace from resurgent Marcus Rashford secured all three points for the hosts.

Earlier this season, Ten Hag abandoned his established philosophy and adopted a pragmatic approach during his team's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The Dutchman is known for his style of playing out from the back and creating chances on the ball. However, Manchester United have been working well on counter-attacks in recent years and did so against Arsenal as well.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Scholes lavished praise on Ten Hag for his ability to tweak his system. He elaborated:

"These players now are probably not suited to the way he wants to play, but he's found a way to win games with this group of players. We talk about philosophies all the time, don't we? These managers are stubborn. Arteta will be stubborn, Guardiola will be stubborn, Klopp will be stubborn."

He continued:

"But this man – you have to give him credit because he's gone away, really, from what he wants to do. Now, why would you change and go back to something that didn't really work at the start of the season? He has found a way of playing football on the counter-attack with this group of players – why change that?"

Manchester United will next host Real Sociedad in their UEFA Europa League Group E opener on Thursday (September 8).

Erik ten Hag stays grounded despite Manchester United's positive run

After Sunday's emphatic win, Erik ten Hag admitted that the Red Devils still have a lot of catch-up to do before challenging for trophies. He said in a press conference (via Mirror):

"I understand fans are dreaming, the standards of Manchester United have to be good. [But] we're at the start of a process, we're still far away, we have to get doing things much better than we do. That [will happen by] an investment, we have to do this together every day, bring those high standards to Carrington. We have to get better if you want to win trophies in the end."

He added:

"We have to win every game. We live by those high standards and values and when you show discipline in that you create a winning culture, that is what we have to work for. I'm not thinking we're there but we're on our way in a good direction. We have to keep this process going."

