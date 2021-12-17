"You have got one of the best" - Eddie Howe singles out Liverpool star for special praise 

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has lavished praise on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after the two clubs' match in the Premier League. He claimed the England international is "one of the best strikers of the ball."

Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday. The match started brilliantly for the Magpies as former Red Jonjo Shelvey beat Alisson from outside the box to give them the lead. However, goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah meant Liverpool led 2-1 at half-time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the third goal for the Reds to seal all three points late in the second half. It was a ferocious strike from outside the box straight into the top corner.

Speaking to BT Sport about the strike after the match, Eddie Howe said:

“There’s not a lot you can do about that. Liverpool were going to have potential for long shots, you have got one of the best strikers of the ball in world football, and he set it brilliantly. There’s nothing we could do at that moment.”

With the win, Liverpool maintained their second spot in the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile Newcastle retained their 17th position as well.

Record galore for Liverpool as they beat Newcastle United

As Liverpool beat Newcastle, they created and broke a number of records as well.

Mohamed Salah scored the second goal of the match against Newcastle. This meant that the Egyptian has now scored or assisted in 15 consecutive games. He equalled the record set by Jamie Vardy in 2015.

He equals the longest such run in the competition set by Jamie Vardy in 2015 🔴 @MoSalah has either scored or assisted a goal in 15 consecutive #PL appearancesHe equals the longest such run in the competition set by Jamie Vardy in 2015 🔴 👑 @MoSalah has either scored or assisted a goal in 15 consecutive #PL appearancesHe equals the longest such run in the competition set by Jamie Vardy in 2015 🔴 https://t.co/HukhVcXqvV

Meanwhile, Liverpool broke a record of their own. The Reds became the first team to register 2000 victories in the top flight in English history.

Liverpool have now scored in 32 consecutive matches in all competitions. This is the longest scoring run in their history.

Jurgen Klopp became the fastest manager to reach 150 wins in Liverpool's history, doing so in 237 games.

Liverpool now face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League. They will look to keep their title charge on with three points. Meanwhile, Salah will look to overtake Vardy and make the record his own.

