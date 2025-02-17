"You would have got more points" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names one Mikel Arteta mistake that could cost Arsenal the PL title

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal would have picked up more points if Mikel Arteta had used Ethan Nwaneri when Martin Odegaard was injured. He believes that the 17-year-old midfielder would have helped the side and created a few more chances.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed that Odegaard was a big miss for Arsenal and they suffered when he was injured in the beginning of the season. He believes that the Gunners would have got more points if the manager had played the teenager, who has been doing well in Bukayo Saka's absence. He said (via Metro):

"Arsenal could be nearer to winning the league and closer to Liverpool if your manager played Nwaneri when Odegaard was injured. What he is doing… he is cooking defenders, he is cooking teams. I think if he came in you would have got more points. It’s easy to say in hindsight but I was saying it at the time. Chuck him in and just see, what’s the worst that can happen? Because you were running up dead alleys at the time and not getting results. Put him in! Odegaard was gone."

Ad

Trending

Arsenal are seven points behind Liverpool in the league table after 25 matches this season. They have closed the gap in the last three matches after the Reds drew at Everton.

Michael Owen heaps praise on Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri

Michael Owen was full of praise for Ethan Nwaneri over the weekend after the youngster's performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Leicester City. He claimed that the teenager was the best player on the pitch despite not getting on the scoresheet and said:

Ad

“You could make a case for [Mikel] Merino, he won the game for them basically but no, over the 90 minutes, he was the best player on the pitch. He’s good, I really, really like him, I think he’s going to be a name for the long term. I mean, [Bukayo] Saka’s going to have to come back into the team in a couple of months’ time or whenever it will be and it won’t be easy to take him out of the team the way he’s playing at the moment.”

Ethan Nwaneri has scored seven goals for Arsenal this season in 24 matches. He has an assist to his name as well and is set to continue at right-wing amid injury issues at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback