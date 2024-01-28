“You guys won’t allow it” - Xavi explains why there can never be a Sir Alex Ferguson at Barcelona

Xavi has taken shots at the media and said that they will never allow a Sir Alex Ferguson at Barcelona. He believes that the pressure from journalists won't let a coach last long at the club.

Following the 5-3 La Liga loss at home to Villarreal, Xavi took shots at the journalists and said:

"You asked me many times that if I'd be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barcelona. The truth is that it will NEVER happen here. You guys won't allow it. There will never be a 'SAF' at Barca."

Barcelona are struggling this season and are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid. They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey last week by Athletic Club and also lost the Supercopa de Espana to Los Blancos earlier this month.

Xavi confirms he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi has revealed that he will be leaving at the end of the season. He said that the club needs a chance, and he has already spoken to the board about his decision.

He said via BarcaUniversal:

"We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Cule, I think that it's time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on June 30.

"I made my decision to leave at the end of the season a few days ago, but now I have decided to announce it. I would like to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as Barca coach. The club needs a change of dynamic."

He added:

"I feel very good. I made my decision a long time ago, and it feels liberating to announce it. I think that we can still have a good season in my last four months here. I want to thank the president for the opportunity.

"He's the best. Everyone on the board is a great professional. My conversation with Laporta was very loving. He knows that I love him, and everyone at the club; Rafa, Deco… everyone. The relationships are very good."

Barcelona appointed Xavi as their manager in November 2021. He won the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles in the 2022-23 season.