“You hammer them when they have 2 bad performances” - Manchester United boss Ten Hag aims cheeky dig at English media after FA Cup final win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag took a dig at English media when speaking about Kobbie Mainoo's performance in the FA Cup final win against Manchester City. His side won 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

Mainoo played a starring role in the Red Devils' win, scoring the second goal in the 39th minute. The 19-year-old joined Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the club of teenagers to score in the FA Cup final.

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho lauded Mainoo's quality after the game. Ten Hag also agreed with the sentiment, telling the media after the triumph (via Utd District):

"He was really enjoyable to watch. At his age, he's an example. We wanted him to come in and he got a bad injury in pre-season."

When asked where Mainoo's ceiling lies, Ten Hag said:

"I think we have to keep it calm. Here in England you're very good to push players to high, and then you hammer them with one or two bad performances."

When asked if he has been unfairly criticized by the media, the Manchester United boss said (via European Lad on X):

"Yes, I think so. The team, but me as well. This wasn't right."

United have now won two trophies in two seasons under Ten Hag, having won the UEFA Europa League last season. Despite finishing eighth in the league, they have earned a place in next season's Europa League courtesy of the FA Cup win.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' comments on Kobbie Mainoo

Bruno Fernandes provided a spectacular assist during Manchester United's second goal, scored by Kobbie Mainoo. The Portuguese midfielder praised his midfield partner after the game. He pointed out young Mainoo's composure in front of the goal, saying (via Utd District):

"Kobbie Mainoo is really good, such a quality player and you can see the composure he had with the finish. He came through the academy and once more, on the biggest stage in the world, he showed it again."

Mainoo finishes the season with five goals and three assists in 33 appearances across competitions for the senior team. He broke through this season from United's academy and has impressed massively so far.