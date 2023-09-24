“You have to hand it to him because it’s a big, big game” – Sol Campbell impressed by Arsenal star after ‘unbelievable’ moment in Spurs draw

Sol Campbell hailed Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after the latter made an excellent save to deny Brennan Johnson in the first half against Tottenham Hotspur on September 24.

The Gunners' three-match winning streak came to an abrupt end as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday.

Cristian Romero's own goal in the 26th minute gave the Gunners the lead. Son Heung-min leveled the scores in the 42nd minute. Bukayo Saka's 54th-minute penalty restored Arsenal's lead before Son completed his brace a minute later to make it 2-2.

Many eyes were on David Raya after Mikel Arteta named the Brentford loanee in the starting XI for the third game in a row at the expense of Aaron Ramsdale.

The Spaniard justified becoming the Gunners' new No. 1 choice goalkeeper by producing some stellar saves. His main contribution arrived in the 38th minute when Son cut the ball back to Brennan Johnson. The summer signing's shot looked to be going into the back of the net, only for Raya to claw it out.

Campbell was left impressed, telling Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“On Raya making world-class save off Johnson: “For sure, for sure,” said Campbell.

“He has been great. You have to hand it to him because it’s a big, big game. Tottenham had a great counter-attack. Great cut-back (for Brennan Johnson) and oh, he has done unbelievable. Whether Johnson connects with it properly, I am not too sure. But he still gets across really. Out of the danger zone. Fantastic.”

Raya had a solid game overall. He made three saves, made 10 recoveries, and made seven throws.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives his verdict on his side's performance against Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left a frustrated figure after his side twice surrendered a lead to draw Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 in the North London derby.

The Gunners have fallen to fifth in the Premier League table with 14 points having played six games. They remain unbeaten, having won four games and drawn two, and are four points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Arteta gave his verdict on the game. When asked if his side deserved to win, he said (via Arsenal's official website):

“Well especially when you go up twice, and the moments and the chances that we didn’t make, especially in the first half. We wanted more but you have to make the most out of it and we didn’t. The moments where we had dominance of the game and control, we conceded the goals and that was a big, big blow."

He added:

“Playing in front of this crowd in a derby doesn’t get much better than that, and I think the players were so excited but sometimes you can be too hyped because then we lacked some composure on the ball to get more control, but we have to take the draw, there is nothing else we can do.”

The Gunners next face Brentford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, September 27.