"You hardly see him on the pitch" - Cesc Fabregas compares Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham to Chelsea legend

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has likened Real Madrid's summer signing Jude Bellingham to Blues legend Frank Lampard. The Spaniard explained that both players moved close to the box and utilized their goalscoring knack to make a difference for their teams.

Jude Bellingham has been the biggest revelation in Spanish football so far this season. The midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reportedly worth €103 million during the summer transfer window. He has wasted no time in making his impact felt at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Englishman has made 17 appearances for Los Blancos across all fronts this season, recording an impressive 15 goals and four assists to his name. That includes 11 goals and two assists in 14 La Liga games, as well as four goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Cesc Fabregas reckoned that the Real Madrid midfielder is a player in the mold of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The Spaniard drew parallels between the two figures, saying:

“To me, he [Jude Bellingham] is a quality player. Sometimes, you hardly see him on the pitch, but he suddenly gets close to the box and makes the difference, a little bit like Lampard.

"Sometimes, playing against him [Lampard], I felt he wasn’t playing exactly well, but then, at some point, there was a ball inside the box and he had the right timing to score.

Cesc Fabregas went on to emphasize the importance of Jude Bellingham's ability to move forward and score goals while predicting a great future for the player.

"This is an important quality. Bellingham scores goals and this is the most important thing in football. He has quality and is always in the right position to move the ball forward. He has a bright future ahead,” the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder stated.

It is worth noting that Fabregas has taken to management after announcing his retirement in the summer. The Spaniard was recently appointed as manager of Italian Serie B side Como, his first senior managerial position.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham picks up 2023 Golden Boy award

The Real Madrid new boy emerged as the winner of the 2023 Golden Boy award following his brilliant performances and exploits with club and country. The midfielder received the accolade in Turin on Monday for being the best U-21 player in the world in 2023.

Jude Bellingham had earlier claimed the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or gala back in October this year. The midfielder was also nominated for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award where he finished 18th, with Argentina captain Lionel Messi scooping the accolade in Paris.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be locking horns with Real Betis away from home in their next La Liga fixture this Saturday, December 9. They'll be counting on Bellingham to continue being decisive.