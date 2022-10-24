“You, with the help of wicked men, put him to death” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims dig at Ten Hag by comparing Manchester United superstar’s situation to crucifixion of Jesus

Katia Aveiro, the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, has hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his treatment of the Portuguese icon.

A lot has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United in recent days. He grabbed headlines after walking down the tunnel during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Ronaldo reportedly left Old Trafford before the final whistle and was not present in the dressing room after the victory. It then also emerged that he refused to come on as a substitute during the match.

The Red Devils, though, took no prisoners and decided to drop the forward from their squad to face Chelsea at the weekend. The player was reportedly forced to do fitness training alone after the incident against Spurs.

Several people, including Piers Morgan and cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, have since criticized Manchester United for their treatment of Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon's sister Katia Aveiro has now aimed a dig at Ten Hag.

Aveiro launched an attack on Ten Hag by comparing Ronaldo's situation to the crucifixion of Jesus. She even quoted a very from the Bible to express their discontent at the Dutch tactician. She wrote on Instagram [via Spanish sports daily MARCA]:

"No one who was born to shine by the hands of God will be undone by someone who has never worn his shoes. He is and will be history."

"There is a verse in the Bible that says: 'This man was delivered to you by the deliberate plan and foreknowledge of God; and you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross'."

Xabhi ✪ @FCB_Lad_ Ronaldo's sister compared Ronaldo's treatment by Manchester United to Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Instagram Ronaldo's sister compared Ronaldo's treatment by Manchester United to Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Instagram https://t.co/xiYdhirf8R

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had a good time with both club and country recently. Aveiro, though, has always had the player's back and even launched a similar attack when he was criticized for his performance for Portugal.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to secure a move away from Manchester United in the summer. However, he eventually stayed at the club, primarily due to lack of offers from UEFA Champions League clubs.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has since found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag. He has clocked just 691 minutes of action across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

He has notably only started just three games in the Premier League this campaign. He has also found the back of the net just two times in all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes