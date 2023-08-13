"You have to do your homework" - Alan Shearer blasts Liverpool as Moises Caicedo edges closer to joining Chelsea

Alan Shearer has slammed Liverpool for failing to take assurances from Moises Caicedo, who is determined to join Chelsea, before agreeing a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.

It emerged late on Thursday (August 10) that the Reds have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Caicedo for a whopping £110 million. The Anfield outfit hoped to put the midfielder through his paces on Friday (August 11) while simultaneously discussing personal terms.

However, it then emerged that Caicedo was having second thoughts about joining Liverpool. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed that the Ecuador international has informed Jurgen Klopp's side that he only wants to join Chelsea, who have been chasing him all summer.

The Blues, who had been prepared to pay £100 million for the midfielder, have since been working on reaching an agreement with Brighton. According to The Daily Telegraph, the London-based club are on the verge of signing the player for a British-record sum of £115 million.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has now said that the whole saga is embarrassing for Klopp and Co. The former striker reckons the Merseyside-based club should have gotten assurances from Caicedo before striking a deal with Brighton. He told The Rest Is Football podcast (h/t The Mirror):

"It’s pretty embarrassing for Liverpool, if that is the case. They’ve agreed a deal for £111m and then, all of a sudden, the player has said 'No thanks, I don’t fancy coming to you, I’m going to London instead'. That is not a good look for Liverpool. You have to do your homework and your due diligence and make sure players want to join before agreeing deals for them."

Chelsea and Liverpool have been battling out for Caicedo's signature off the field in recent days. They will now lock horns on the pitch in their first Premier League game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13).

Chelsea also in talks to sign Liverpool target Romeo Lavia

Liverpool were focused on signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia before turning their attention towards Moises Caicedo last week. They had three bids, the latest being worth £45 million, rejected by the Saints for the Belgian. The Reds have been reluctant to meet the Championship club's £50 million valuation.

Chelsea, meanwhile, outbid Jurgen Klopp's side for Lavia, offering Southampton a £48 million package. Although the proposal was turned down, the Blues returned with an improved bid after the Anfield outfit agreed a deal with Brighton for Caicedo. It has been widely reported that they have agreed to sign Lavia for a deal worth £55 million.

There are suggestions that Chelsea cannot sign both Caicedo and Lavia due to Financial Fair Play concerns. However, they remain determined to get both deals across the line. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Reds will return for the Belgian after missing out on the Brighton man.