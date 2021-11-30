"You cannot imagine how difficult it is" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola laments 'crazy calendar' for being 'so demanding' on players

Pep Guardiola has reiterated that the football calendar is jampacked and needs to be reworked. The Manchester City manager believes players having a game every three days gives them no time to rest.

Footballers in the top clubs in the Premier League, those who take part in the UEFA competitions, end up playing every three days as they have the league, European competition, and the Carabao Cup to play in.

Guardiola was talking to the media ahead of their game against West Ham United, and the Manchester City boss was not happy with the schedule. He wants the players to get some rest and was hitting out at the Football Association for making the players play two games every week.

"With this crazy calendar, they [the players] don't have time to rest. The English guys got to the European final, they had two or three weeks, came back again, and then the Community Shield. You cannot imagine how difficult it is for the players every three days. It is so demanding. So, you have to come back to the basics. Sometimes you help the team with the defensive work and step by step you come back. When one player doesn't play good, I don't doubt they have the skills. Do the basics and step by step you will come back."

Pep Guardiola happy with Manchester City in Champions League

Despite complaining about the fixture schedule, Pep Guardiola wants to compete for all trophies. He is unwilling to give up on any of the competitions and added that he wants to challenge for all.

“We are incredibly happy and delighted to be in the last 16 of the UCL and at this part of the season to be not far from the top of the Premier League. It's difficult to get through the group stage and now it allows us to focus on the league.”



"We are incredibly happy and delighted to be in the last 16 of the Champions League and at this part of the season to be not far from the top of the Premier League. It's difficult to get through the group stage and now it allows us to focus on the league."

Manchester City face West Ham United on Sunday before taking on Aston Villa on Wednesday. They face another Premier League fixture on Saturday night when they travel to face Watford.

