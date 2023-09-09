"You inspired me since the early days" - Memphis Depay sends message to Neymar after Brazilian breaks Pele's record 

Memphis Depay hailed Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. after the latter scored his 79th international goal on Friday (September 8), breaking Pele's record in the process.

Brazil took on Bolivia at the Estadio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proenca stadium last night to kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Selecao's interim manager Fernando Diniz named Neymar in the starting XI, with the Al-Hilal ace making his 125th appearance for his country.

Rodrygo gave Brazil the lead in the 24th minute, giving his nation a 1-0 lead going into half-time. Raphinha doubled their lead in the 47th minute before the Real Madrid winger scored his second six minutes later.

Neymar made it 4-0 in the 61st minute, breaking the late Pele's record of having the most goals for Brazil with 78. Victor Abrego scored late on for Bolivia, but the former netted again in the 93rd minute to sensationally extend the record.

Memphis hailed the Brazilian icon on his X (formerly Twitter) page. He tweeted:

"Congratulations brother! You did it. All time topscorer of Brazil. Respect!!! You inspired me since the early days by the way you playing and approaching the game of football and now you’ve inspired me even more!"

He added:

"I'm sure the whole country of brazil will be proud of you, and support you even more in the upcoming years! God bless you Brodie. LEGACY10 #AllTimeTopscorer #79"

Brazil are currently leading their CONMEBOL group with three points. Neymar will be aiming to continue his good form to aid Brazil in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Selecao next play Peru on September 12.

Neymar suggests Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar recently surprised many by suggesting that the Saudi Pro League may be better than Ligue 1. The Brazilian forward plied his trade for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for six seasons.

The 31-year-old shocked the football world by joining SPL side Al-Hilal on August 15 for €90 million, penning a two-year deal at the club. He joined a long list of established stars to join the exodus of the Saudi Pro League this summer including Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

In a recent press conference, the former Barcelona man said (via Khel Now):

“To those who try to belittle the Saudi League will start to follow it very soon. I tell them that Saudi is a strong league. Look at all the names Saudi has signed. Saudi might be better than Ligue 1.”

The Brazilian is yet to make his debut for Al-Hilal due to a minor injury but is expected to play against Al-Riyadh on September 15.