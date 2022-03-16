"You can't judge a manager on one game" - Jamie Carragher explains why Manchester United should go for managerial target despite Champions League exit

UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should still sign Erik ten Hag despite his AFC Ajax team's exit from Europe's premier club competition.

The Dutch giants crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 home defeat to SL Benfica last night (March 15). It meant a 3-1 defeat on aggregate for Ten Hag's side after their 2-1 loss in the first leg.

Regardless of the team's exit from the competition, Carragher believes Manchester United should pursue the Dutch tactician. When asked if the defeat to Benfica would impact Ten Hag's chances of being hired by the Red Devils, the Liverpool legend said on CBS Sports (via the Daily Mail):

"It shouldn't do. You can't judge a manager on one game."

When pressed further about whether Ten Hag would be his choice to take over at Old Trafford, Carragher affirmed:

"I'd go with Ten Hag because I think he's an up and coming manager. When you look at Ajax, yes, obviously dominant within their league. But what he's done in the Champions League in terms of the first Ajax team that he sort of and built and got to the final - that fell apart."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo “Yes he’s gone out of the last 16 but I think if you’re judging him as a coach you look at the group stage as well."



@carra23 prefers Erik ten Hag over Maurico Pochettino as Man Utd's next potential manager. 🗣 “Yes he’s gone out of the last 16 but I think if you’re judging him as a coach you look at the group stage as well."@carra23 prefers Erik ten Hag over Maurico Pochettino as Man Utd's next potential manager. 🗣 https://t.co/LjA1BPlyxR

He added:

"Then to create this team, yes it's gone out at the last 16, but I think if you were judging him on a coach you'd look at the group stage as well - winning every game and the way they win. It's not just like what trophy a manager has won now, how his team play, how he comes across."

Carragher concluded by stating that Ten Hag could build a project at Manchester United:

"If it was me I'd be thinking 'yeah' he plays really good football, he seems a good character, built two teams at Ajax that have done really well, and that's what Manchester United need - somebody to build a team."

Manchester United target Erik ten Hag has impressed as Ajax manager

Erik ten Hag is certainly under consideration to be named Manchester United's next manager. He is rumored to be at the top of the club's wishlist alongside Mauricio Pochettino. His record at Ajax proves why he is considered an elite tactician.

Since taking over the Eredivisie giants in 2017, the Dutchman has overseen 206 matches from the touchline. He has picked up an impressive 153 wins while losing only 28 times across all competitions. The 52-year-old has also helped them lift two Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and a Dutch Super Cup.

However, his most notable achievement was arguably leading Ajax to the Champions League semifinals in the 2018-19 season. The club defeated the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus while playing some magnificent football on their way to the last four before falling to Tottenham Hotspur.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh