"You just have to do like them" - Real Madrid star explains what he's learned playing alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has shed light on his experience playing with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The Frenchman has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since August 2021 and has shared the pitch plenty of times with the legendary duo.

Camavinga, 21, delved into life playing alongside Kroos, 34, and Modric, 38. He's enjoyed much success with the playmaking pair, winning eight major trophies and he's taken their temperament on board (via El Pais):

"When you look at Toni (Kroos) or Luka (Modric), you just have to do like them, they are very calm in all parts of the pitch."

Kroos is regarded as one of the best passers in the game, pulling the strings in the heart of Real Madrid's midfield for years. He's provided 98 assists in 464 games for Los Blancos.

Camavinga explained how he's also taken inspiration from the Germany international's passing as well as his quiet nature:

"Also Toni's quality of pass. And to talk less, like him, because he is a person who doesn't talk much, but when he does, it kills you. And I like that a lot."

Kroos will retire once Euro 2024 concludes and will call time on a historic career at the Bernabeu. He has forged one of the most formidable midfield partnerships with Modric and they have been key for the La Liga giants for several years.

Camavinga is tasked with following in their footsteps as Madrid transitions into a new midfield. Expectations are high and he's been catching the eye since arriving from Ligue 1 side Rennes for €31 million.

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will make their final appearance together in the UCL final

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have helped Real Madrid dominate Europe.

Kroos will make his final appearance for Real Madrid this Saturday (June 1) when they head to Wembley Stadium in London. Ancelotti's side face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final.

The German is likely to start against BvB given he's been a regular starter throughout the season. That hasn't been the case for longtime teammate Modric but he's likely to appear at some stage.

It will be the last time fans get to see the iconic duo in action together and could be a fitting end. They have the chance to win their sixth Champions League trophy and extend Los Blancos' record to 15 European titles.

