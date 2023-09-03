“You just need to spend another £1bn” - Piers Morgan destroys Chelsea’s headless chickens after 1-0 Forest loss

Journalist Piers Morgan slammed Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea following their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 2). The English television personality brutally criticized the Blues' spending over the last few transfer windows.

According to reports, the West London outfit's expenditure has crossed the €1 billion mark since Todd Boehly's takeover in May 2022 (via ESPN). The same report suggests that Cole Palmer became the 25th player to join Stamford Bridge on a transfer fee following Boehly's arrival.

Claiming sarcastically that Pochettino's men would need to spend yet another billion, Morgan wrote on his X account:

"Don't panic, Chelsea fans - you just need to spend another £1bn on another 30 players who run around like headless chickens and have no idea what they're supposed to be doing."

Despite spending huge and bringing in a host of players this summer, the Blues have suffered a poor start to the new Premier League season. Managing just four points in as many matches, Chelsea find themselves in the bottom half of the league table.

The latest of these disappointments came against Nottingham Forest. It was Anthony Elanga's 48th-minute opener that made the difference and provided the visitors with all three points.

"Want to see the team to win"- Mauricio Pochettino responds to Atmosphere at Chelsea after Nottingham Forest loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reacted to the boos ringing around Stamford Bridge after suffering a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2). The Blues fans were hoping for a turnaround in fortunes after finishing 12th in the Premier League last year.

However, Pochettino's men have failed to kickstart their new campaign in a fashion that would please fans. Claiming that his side are not performing badly, the Argentine coach said (via Football London):

"You can understand the people that came from the past and want to see the team to win and play well. We are not playing fantastic but I think the performance is not bad. The fans want to win and we need to give the possibility for them to be happy. I understand we are in Chelsea and you should win every single game."

The international break comes at the right time for the Blues, who clearly have work to do. The west London side will travel to Bournemouth on September 17th once the Premier League returns.