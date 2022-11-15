“You just have one life, one career” – Shay Given urges Liverpool star who Jurgen Klopp ‘really likes’ to leave Anfield

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given has opined that compatriot and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher needs to find more playing time.

Kelleher, 23, is currently the second-choice keeper at Anfield behind Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been a dominant force in recent seasons and has solidified his first-choice position in the team.

Kelleher, meanwhile, has been restricted to cup competitions even after his heroics in recent seasons. He helped the Reds win the Carabao Cup last season after scoring in the penalty shootout in the final against Chelsea.

The Irish goalkeeper also saved three penalties in Liverpool's penalty-shootout win over Derby County in the third round of the Carabao Cup this campaign.

However, that was his only senior appearance of the season. Given believes Kelleher needs to leave Anfield, either permanently or on loan, to find more playing time.

He told The Irish Times:

“It’s a tricky one for Caoimhín. But whether he should stick or twist, for me I’d have to twist. He’s not 18 or 19, don’t get me wrong he has loads of time ahead of him, but I’m sure he wants to be playing."

He added:

“Klopp really likes him, because where are you going to get a number two as good as him? You just aren’t. But at the same time you just have one life, one career and I’m sure he’s itching to be playing.”

Given claimed that Kelleher could leave on loan and return to replace Alisson as the first-choice keeper in a couple of seasons:

“Even if Liverpool were to let him go on loan for a season or two. Alisson is that bit older so it’s not impossible that Caoimhín could go out on loan and eventually be brought back and still have a career at Liverpool. Either way, he’s not a number two, he’s definitely a number one.”

Kelleher has made just 18 senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since making his debut in 2019.

Caoimhin Kelleher on being a second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool

After his heroics in the penalty shootout against Derby County on November 9, Kelleher was asked about his approach to being second behind Alisson at Anfield.

He told the club's official website:

"I approach every day like I’m going to play. I have to be ready to play - anything can happen anytime. I’ve trained with the goalie group every day, it’s a really good group to work with so I enjoy going in every day and trying to work hard."

He added:

"At the same time as well it’s difficult not getting the games but, like I say, the more we do well in cup competitions like this the more game time I can hopefully get."

Kelleher will hope that Liverpool can replicate their triumphant cup run from the previous season. The Irishman made six of his eight appearances in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last campaign.

