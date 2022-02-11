“You just have to work and work and it will come” – William Gallas tells Chelsea star to emulate Frank Lampard’s training methods to become successful

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has clearly struggled this season since joining the Blues from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. As such, former Chelsea defender William Gallas has suggested the Belgian take a page out of club legend Frank Lampard's book.

Speaking to The Sun, Gallas talked about how Lampard used to train after a bad game. He spoke about how Lukaku could learn from that to get his form back.

Gallas said:

"[If he had a bad game] I remember Frank at the end of training always did more. Not just to score goals but to be fitter. To run more on the pitch. At training after one game, Frank wanted to work more and Jose [Mourinho] had to ask him to stop. Asked him to calm down to save his energy. But Frank wanted to do it to be fit and strong for the next game. Ready to attack and defend."

He added:

"When a striker doesn’t score goals - and I know it can be difficult for them because the pressure is higher - you just have to work and work and it will come."

Romelu Lukaku's underwhelming return to Chelsea so far

Lukaku started his Premier League career with Chelsea. His return to Stamford Bridge last summer was met with excitement as well as expectation.

However, the Belgian has left much to be desired with his performances. He scored 24 goals and made 10 assists in 36 games in Serie A last season to help Inter Milan win the Scudetto. However, he has just five goals and one assist in 16 Premier League games for Chelsea this season.

Injuries and Covid-19 haven't helped the Belgian either. Moreover, an off-the-field incident left a sour taste among Chelsea supporters. Lukaku gave an interview to Sky Italia, divulging his dislike of manager Thomas Tuchel's system and his desire to return to Inter. Although he apologized to the fans later, his lack of form remains a problem for Chelsea.

More recently, the Belgian scored the only goal in the Blues' Club World Cup semi-final win over Al-Hilal. Chelsea fans, Tuchel and the striker himself will hope he can build on that and turn his form around for the better. His next opportunity for that is the big Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande