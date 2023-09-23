"You know this is always going to be tight" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming North London Derby at the Emirates on Sunday, September 24.

Both sides have had a similar start to their Premier League season, with four wins and one draw. Both have earned 13 points but Spurs sit in second, two places above the Gunners due to a better goal difference.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League group stage in midweek. They beat Everton 1-0 in their last Premier League outing.

Tottenham, meanwhile, secured a dramatic comeback victory over Sheffield United in their last game. Trailing 1-0, they scored two goals in stoppage time, making it the latest comeback in Premier League history (90+10').

Ahead of the North London Derby, Lawrenson shared his prediction in his column for Paddy Power, backing the hosts to win 2-0. He wrote:

"I fancy Arsenal here. They dispatched of PSV easily and could have beaten Everton by a far greater scoreline than the 1-0. Tottenham felt like they’d won the FA Cup with that late, late win over Sheffield United. You know this is always going to be tight but I just think Arsenal will have too much for them."

The Gunners both derbies against Tottenham last season with an aggregate score of 5-1.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on facing Tottenham on Sunday

The season's first North London Derby is set up well with both teams in excellent form. Tottenham will play their first derby under Ange Postecoglou, who has led a major change at the club in a short time.

Spurs have reverted back to their identity of attacking football and have done well so far. However, Arsenal is certainly their biggest challenge yet and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is geared up for the game.

When asked what to expect of Spurs on Sunday in a pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via the club's website):

"A new challenge, a new opportunity. Obviously they have a new manager who has done really, really well and changed the vibe and everything around the club. It’s a different style as well, so adapt to that, be ourselves and produce the performance that we need to beat them."

Spurs have a horrible record at the Emirates, having won just one of their previous 30 games at the stadium, which came in 2011.