"You don't know how good this kid is yet" – Gary Lineker heaps praise on 'very special' Chelsea star after 1-0 win over Leeds

England legend Gary Lineker has lavished praise on Chelsea star Wesley Fofana after his goalscoring outing in his team's 1-0 Premier League home win over Leeds United on Saturday (March 4).

The Blues registered their first Premier League win in six matches in front of their own fans against Javi Gracia's struggling side at the weekend. Fofana scored the decisive goal from Ben Chilwell's corner in the 53rd minute of the contest, helping his side snatch all three points.

Apart from his well-timed header, the France U21 international also put in a stellar defensive performance against the Whites. He completed 81 passes, won seven duels and made one interception while operating as a right centre-back in Graham Potter's 3-4-3 setup.

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, Lineker lauded Fofana after guiding Chelsea to a vital Premier League win over Leeds. He said:

"I said to some friends of mine who support Chelsea: you don't know how good this kid is yet. He's been injured the whole time there basically. But he's a very special player."

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy also pitched in, adding:

"He's a tremendous player, Fofana. He just pipped Ben Chilwell to the Man of the Match award for me. His passing is excellent. He's comfortable on the ball and he's a threat in both boxes. It's crucial timing for Chelsea as well, with Thiago Silva out for a few weeks."

Fofana, who arrived from Leicester City for around £75 million last summer, has netted two goals in seven games across all competitions for the Blues so far.

Graham Potter opines on Wesley Fofana's performance in Chelsea's win over Leeds

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Chelsea manager Graham Potter shared his thoughts on Wesley Fofana after his team's ninth Premier League win of the ongoing 2022-23 season. He said:

"Wesley Fofana has been a big miss for us. He's one of the players who has been out for a while. He is physical, brave with the ball and does what he does well in the box which is attack the ball. It gave us a win."

Commenting on the west London outfit's crucial victory, Potter added:

"It is massive for us. I'm delighted for the players and supporters. We've had to suffer. It's been a challenging period. I thought we played well in the first half and attacked well. We were a team who had something to lose so it was great character from the players, they cared and showed togetherness in the team. It gives us something to build on."

The Blues are currently languishing in 10th spot in the Premier League standings with just 34 points from 25 games, 11 points off fourth place.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes