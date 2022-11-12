"You don't know what the hell to do" - PSG star Lionel Messi claims he got hit by security guard because of a pitch invader

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has revealed that he was once mistakenly hit by a security guard who was trying to get rid of a fan who had entered the pitch to meet him.

Being one of the greatest and most famous figures in the sport, it isn't strange to see fans crossing onto the field for a chance to meet Lionel Messi. Speaking to Argentine outlet Ole, the PSG forward admitted that he gets scared at times when fans invade the pitch but described their efforts as a 'sign of affection'.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner told Ole in quotes carried by GOAL:

"The issue was happening a lot lately, in some I got a scare like in the last match of the national team [with Honduras in Miami] when the security came and even hit me."

"But hey, generally they are very nice signs of affection and for someone to do something like that with all that it means, and so crazy and what they do knowing what can happen to them later."

Messi went on to explain that he doesn't know what to do when a pitch invader approaches him on the field. The Argentine icon also noted that such moments are usually uncomfortable because of what they generate and said:

"Apart from that, you don't know what the hell to do, how are the security going to act? Sometimes, they come aggressive and it doesn't take that much either. But yes, they are uncomfortable moments for everyone because of what is generated."

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, fans are eager to know whether Messi will represent PSG in their final game ahead of the tournament. The Parisians are scheduled to lock horns with Lorient at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 fixture tomorrow.

The Argentine superstar has been cautious in recent weeks, notably sitting out the clash with Lorient as a precautionary measure. Messi wants to enter the World Cup at full fitness level and PSG are also not ready to take any risks over his fitness.

Despite that, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be in the squad to face Auxerre tomorrow, according to Spanish publication MARCA.

