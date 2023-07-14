“You know I ain’t signing it” – Mason Mount refuses to sign Manchester United shirts after being persuaded by intrusive fans

A video has emerged of Manchester United's Mason Mount refusing to sign shirts after being persuaded by a handful of fans.

The England international signed for the Red Devils earlier this month for a fee of around £60 million (including add-ons) from Chelsea. He has picked the No. 7 shirt at the club, which was vacated after Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit in November.

Fans saw Mount for the first time in action for Manchester United on July 12 as the Red Devils beat Leeds United 2-0 in a friendly in Norway. A video has since surfaced on the internet where Mount is by himself in a parking lot and is being urged to sign shirts by a pushy set of fans.

The Englishman, wearing a United tracksuit, is heard saying (h/t SportBible):

"You know I ain't signing it... Sorry lads."

They didn't stop there and continued to urge the 24-year-old to sign their shirts. Mount replied:

"I haven't signed for the last three days so I don't know why you lot keep coming back."

Mount played the first 45 minutes against Leeds before being brought in the second half along with his 10 starting teammates.

Pundit surprised only Manchester United were gunning for Mason Mount transfer

Liverpool showed an early interest in Mason Mount after the end of last season when it became clear he wasn't keen to extend his contract at Chelsea.

Once they exited the race, Manchester United were the clear frontrunners to sign the Englishman. Despite the lack of competition for his signature, they had to shell out £60 million for a player in the last year of his contract.

Giving his opinion on Mount's move to Old Trafford, a surprised Paul Merson wrote for Sky Sports on 4 July:

"I cannot believe only one club was after Mount. He's proven in the Premier League, before his injury last season he was nailed on to start for England and he was the best player in a good Chelsea team.

"If I supported Manchester United, I'd be more than happy with the signing. He gives you energy, gets on the ball, on the half-turn, looks forward all the time. The kid is a proper player, a special player."

Much has been speculated about where Mount will play in Erik ten Hag's system considering Bruno Fernandes' presence as a No. 10. But the former Chelsea playmaker played in central midfield against Leeds, where he often got forward to help his teammates.

