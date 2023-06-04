"If he goes, everyone will be sad" - Reece James admits Chelsea players will be disappointed if Manchester United target leaves club

Reece James has admitted that 'everyone will be sad' to see the back of Manchester United target Mason Mount if he leaves Chelsea this summer.

The English midfielder will enter the final year of his deal next month. Manchester United are believed to have opened talks over a deal and are willing to pay £55 million, which is £30 million less than Chelsea's valuation.

James was recently asked to give his views on Mount's potential exit from Stamford Bridge. The right-back told Sky Sports, via the Daily Mail:

"If he goes, everyone will be sad to see him go."

Manchester United may be leading the race to sign Mount but Liverpool and Arsenal are also believed to be in the running for his services. He has been on the Blues' books since 2005 and was joined by James the following year.

The two have risen through the ranks together but it seems that the Cobham graduates could be separated this summer. Mount, 24, has mustered three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this term.

The English midfielder has been sidelined with an abdominal injury since April. The 2-0 second-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final loss against Real Madrid (4-0 aggregate) could prove to be his last appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

Andy Cole warns Manchester United about signing Chelsea star

Andy Cole has warned Manchester United that Chelsea's Mason Mount will not strengthen their team to a satisfactory extent.

The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with the Blues over the 24-year-old but are yet to reach an agreement. Cole, who played as a forward for Manchester United during his heyday, told FA Cup Odds, via Metro:

"None of the Chelsea players improve Manchester United. They can’t be any worse next season otherwise they’ll be in big trouble. I know there’s talk of Mason Mount, he’s a decent player who works hard and puts a shift in. But Manchester United need someone with that X-factor and has flair. Someone like Jude Bellingham who drives the team forward."

Jude Bellingham is believed to be close to joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Manchester United, meanwhile, have Bruno Fernandes to play as a No. 10, with Christian Eriksen also capable of fulfilling that role.

Mount, hence, could have to compete for a place in the starting XI if he moves to Old Trafford.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes