Liverpool open to signing 23-year-old Real Madrid star on loan after failed pursuit last summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly open to the prospect of signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni on loan this summer.

As per 90min, the Reds have informed Los Blancos that they will be willing to take Tchouameni should he become available. The La Liga giants don't intend to sell him ,while the Frenchman himself hasn't expressed any signs of discontent.

Jude Bellingham is expected to seal a summer transfer to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. A berth in midfield could have opened up if one of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric left at the end of the season.

However, the two legendary midfielders are expected to renew their deals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Tchouameni could, hence, have to struggle to find regular playing time in Carlo Ancelotti's XI. He has featured in 44 games across competitions this season.

However, 14 of them have come from the bench. The potential addition of Bellingham to a midfield comprising Kroos, Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde will make things even tougher for the France international.

Liverpool failed to sign Tchouameni from AS Monaco last summer before he moved to Real Madrid. It seems the Reds are not willing to give up on their pursuit of the 23-year-old, though.

The Reds are thought to be in the market for new signings to revamp their midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita's contracts expire this summer, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been subpar for most of the season.

Jurgen Klopp says no midweek game is 'great news' for Liverpool despite UCL elimination against Real Madrid

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals took place on Tuesday (May 9) and Wednesday. The Reds would have desperately wanted to be there.

However, they were knocked out of the last- 6 by Real Madrid with a 6-2 aggregate defeat. Jurgen Klopp is still choosing to see the bright side of things. The German tactician sees it as an important break for his team to regain their fitness.

The Reds have played six games since April 17, winning all of them. After Liverpool's 1-0 league win against Brentford on May 6, Klopp said (via LiverpoolWorld):

"Great news, absolutely. Imagine we would have played now on Tuesday again; we would be completely knackered. It’s really fine. You could see that today, there was one team who had a full week and one team who played only three days ago a super-intense game as well, and before that, three days ago a super-intense game as well."

The Merseyside-based giants' next game is a league fixture against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on May 15.

